Wednesday, April 6, 2022
HomeNews ReportsGorakhnath Temple attack: 'Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi had no interest in married life', ex-wife alleges...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gorakhnath Temple attack: ‘Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi had no interest in married life’, ex-wife alleges domestic violence

Abbasi's father has claimed he was mentally unstable, but Haq was quoted by Times Now saying he was completely normal and showed no signs of mental issues when he was married to his daughter.

OpIndia Staff
Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi
Abbasi's wife got divorce few months after the marriage. Her father-in-law claimed Abbasi was not mentally unstable at the time of wedding
2

The ex-wife of Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, accused in the Gorakhnath Temple attack, has claimed that he was not interested in married life. Her father alleged soon after the wedding in 2019, they brought her back as she faced domestic violence at the hands of her mother-in-law.

Abbasi, who is currently on Police remand, got married to Shadma in 2019. She claimed during the period she lived with Abbasi, he rarely talked to her. Also, she never got access to his mobile phone or laptop, so she was not aware if he was indulged in any anti-social activity during that period. Furthermore, he was deeply religious and showed no interest in married life.

Speaking to TV9, Abbasi’s ex-father-in-law Muzaffarul Haq said her daughter got married to Abbasi in 2019. Soon after the marriage, they brought her back home as there were incidents of domestic violence for which he blamed her mother-in-law. He said, “We brought her back a few months after the marriage. He gave divorce on the phone, and since then, we did not have any contact with him.”

Notably, Abbasi’s father has claimed he was mentally unstable, but Haq was quoted by Times Now saying he was completely normal and showed no signs of mental issues when he was married to his daughter. Echoing her father’s statement, Shadma said she sought divorce because her mother-in-law tortured her over minor issues and not because he was mentally unstable. 

UP ATS’s investigation in Mumbai

A team of Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) reached Mumbai on Tuesday to investigate Abbasi’s connections in the city. Reportedly, the address mentioned on Abbasi’s Aadhaar card was in Navi Mumbai. The team visited Millenium Tower in Sanpada node near Vashi and found that the flat mentioned as the address in the card was sold in 2013. During the investigation, they found that his father, Munir Abbasi, had bought another flat at Taj Heights Apartment in sector 50 in Seawoods Darave. That flat is currently on rent, and the Abbasi family had shifted to Gorakhpur in October 2020.

Gorakhpur Temple Attack

On April 3, Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked Gorakhpur Temple and severely injured two Police personnel with a sharp weapon. He was shouting Allah-Hu-Akbar during the attack. Before he could do further damage, Abbasi was overpowered by the officers present at the scene. Initially, Abbasi’s father had claimed that his son was mentally unstable, but both Police and the doctor who treated him after the attack refuted the claims.

During the investigation, Police have reportedly found that he was influenced by banned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and had possible links to the terrorist organization ISIS. A day before the attack, he had visited Nepal and had bought the weapon on his way back. Abbasi was sent to 7-day Police remand by the court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGorakhnath Temple attack, Gorakhnath news, Abbasi Murtaza
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,950FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com