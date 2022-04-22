A complaint has been filed against a Christian family living in the Tapi district of Gujarat for forcibly converting Hindu girls to Christianity. An FIR was registered in the Vyara police station of the Tapi district on 21st April 2022 against five members of the Vasava family living in the Ambika Nagar area of Vyara in the Tapi district. Complainant Mansiben Dilipbhai Gamit said in her complaint that the five accused members of the Vasava family are involved in forcibly converting her and another girl into Christianity.

The complainant was in love with the accused Christian boy

In her complaint, Mansiben Gamit said, “When I was earlier studying at the taluka school Vyara, Yohan Rakeshbhai Vasava was also studying there. I had an affair with Yohan. We have been talking to each other on mobile phones. As Yohan was also my brother’s friend, sometimes he used to live in our house. Since Yohan’s parents were aware of our love affair, I used to go to his house, their family practices Christianity.”

The accused trapped them for converting

She further said, “On 20th April 2022, while I was present at my house, at about eight o’clock in the morning, Yohan called me on my mobile phone and said that his father had called me to their house. when I went to Yohan’s house, his parents Rakeshbhai Vasava and Rekhaben Vasava, and two brothers Rasin Vasava and Yakub Vasava were already present there. His father cut off the holy threads of the temple tied to my hand, and his mother oiled my forehead and feet. Yohan took my mobile phone and switched it off as instructed by his father. At the same time, Mital Dhirubhai Choudhari arrived there, she is the girlfriend of Yohan’s brother Rasin Vasava. Yohan’s father Rakeshbhai Vasava oiled her feet and forehead and told us that we were unclean and we were called there only to make us pious. He told us that we should not go to our home for four days and stay there only.”

‘Jesus has put one lakh rupees to my account’

Mansiben Gamit added in her complaint, “Yohan’s father told me that the Jesus has put one lakh rupees into his account and one lakh rupees in his wife’s account and told him to discard all the old mobile phones and the old car and buy new ones. After this, he lit up candles and performed some Christian rituals. On 21st April 2022, the conversion rituals took place that lasted till 5 o’clock in the evening. It was only after the rituals that our mobile phones were switched on. I informed my parents about the whole thing. Subsequently, they reached the spot and brought me back home.”

Furthermore, she said, “Yohan Rakeshbhai Vasava, Rakeshbhai Kathudiabhai Vasava, Rekhaben Rakeshbhai Vasava, Rasin Rakeshbhai Vasava, and Yaqub Rakeshbhai Vasava are all residents of Ambika Nagar Vyara who cheated me under a criminal conspiracy and called me home. They tied my hair with a veil and switched off my mobile, illegally detained me against my will to get me married, and forcibly converted me to Christianity against my will.”

The police have booked all the five accused under section 4 of the Gujarat Religious Freedom Act and sections 342, 417, and 120B of the Indian Penal code act. The accused were arrested on 21st April 2022 late in the night.