A 24-year-old man from Gujarat’s Sarkhej was beaten up by three of his wife’s family members, who also kidnapped his wife after they objected to the interfaith marriage.

According to the reports, Lalit Khandvi, who works as a delivery person with a food delivery service, has filed a complaint against the family of his wife Simran Multani, alleging that his in-laws have kidnapped his wife.

Khandvi had met his wife, Simran Multani, at a wedding in Vatva around four years ago. At the time, Khandvi lived in Vatva while Simran resided in Bharuch. The couple fell in love and began dating each other.

According to the complaint, Simran called Khandvi on December 25, 2021, and informed him that her mother was about to marry her to someone else.

Lalit and Simran decided to run away to Delhi and married at an Arya Samaj temple before returning to Ahmedabad. The two stayed with their family in Vastral for some time before moving to Sarkhej around three months ago.

Lalit said that during the wee hours of Thursday, Simran’s mother Zulekha, her sons-in-law Javed Multani and Taiyab Multani forcefully entered his house and dragged Simran away. Three other men had accompanied Simran’s family, who brutally thrashed the Hindu youth as he tried to stop Simran from being kidnapped.

Khandvi said that they then fled towards Bakrol Circle on Dholka road. He called up the police control room and registered a case of abduction, causing hurt and abetment against the six accused.