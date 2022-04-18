Gujarat: Communal clash in Vadodara leaves a temple, idol of Sai Baba broken, locals say sword wielding Muslim mob pelted stones

Days after violence in various part of India over Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions, communal tensions escalated in Vadodara after a sword wielding Muslim mob reportedly pelted stones. As per reports, a road accident between two bikes late on Sunday night led to escalation of communal tension.

After initial arguments, the matter worsened and two groups started fighting. A mob of about 300-400 people came on roads and it is reported they beat up people who were driving past. The mob then also broke the idol of Sai Baba in nearby temple.

4 people were injured and about 10 shops were destroyed. Those injured were shifted to Sayaji hospital for treatment. Soon the police arrived and calmed the situation. People got angry over destruction of idol and to calm the tempers, the idol of Sai Baba was put up again.

वडोदरा :

देर रात 2 वेहिकल के बीच टक्कर के बाद दो गुट के बीच बवाल मचा उसके बाद एक गुट ने दूसरे पर किया जबरदस्त पथराव।



पास में एक छोटे मंदिर को भी निशाना बनाया गया।



घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद पुलिस फौरन मौके पर पहुंची औऱ स्थिति पर अंकुश लाया गया।

Video shows a mob pelting stones and indulging in violence. Two companies of State Reserve Force were also deployed as per reports.

Reports suggest that the way suddenly the huge mob appeared, it has raised suspicion of the entire violence been pre-planned conspiracy. Local residents are angry at the stone pelting incident. Some say that the people who pelted stones were not local people but may have come from other places, suggesting that this may be a pre-planned conspiracy.

Himmatnagar and Khambhat violence

On 10th April, when people were celebrating Ram Navami, stones were pelted and the processions were attacked by Muslim mob from top of roofs of homes as well as masjids. In Khambhat, in Anand district, near Vadodara, the initial police investigation has revealed a larger conspiracy where at least 3 maulanas (Islamic religious leaders) were allegedly involved. People were called in from outside of district to perpetrate violence and there are reports that they were promised legal and financial aid should things go wrong. As per reports, the maulvis wanted to establish dominance of Islam so that no such shobha yatras are carried out in future.