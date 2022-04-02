Facing the biggest political challenge of his life, Pakistan Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan seems to be losing his cool under pressure. Imran Khan called the Pakistan opposition dacoits, traitors, and accused them of trading like goats in the market.

A day ahead of the no-confidence vote in the Pakistan assembly, Imran made a public address to take on the opposition and rally support around him.

In an unexpected appearance where he answered questions from the public, Imran lashed out at the opposition parties and urged his supporters to hit the streets tomorrow ahead of the no-confidence vote in the Pakistan assembly.

During his address, the former Pakistan cricket captain said, “Non-resident Pakistanis feel bad to see a dacoit like Shehbaz Sharif, a traitor like Nawaz Sharif and corrupt like Zardari are calling the shots.”

Further, Imran also said, “Two forces are keeping the country together- the Pakistan Army and my party PTI. PTI is the only ‘national party’ in the right sense today. The conspiracy is directed against both, the Army and PTI.”

While Imran tried to get the Army on his side during this address, Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa had publicly tried to distance himself from Imran Khan’s foreign policy earlier in the day. While Imran Khan had accused America of trying to topple his government and refused to support them on the Ukraine war, General Bajwa took exactly the opposite stand and tried to reach out to America.

Even though there were some rumors circulating about Imran Khan’s resignation, the Pakistan Prime Minister has made it clear that he will not resign, and will fight till the very end. However, with the all-powerful Army chief not on his side, and his allies deserting him, this may well be the end of the road for the Khan.