On April 6, while replying to questions on India’s stand on Ukraine, External Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that India, first and foremost, is strongly against the conflict. “We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood & at the cost of innocent lives. In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any disputes.”

EAM Jaishankar was replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on Ukraine’s situation after Congress MP Manish Tiwari and RSP member NK Premachandran issued a notice under rule 193.

The conflict in #Ukraine has had significant consequences for the global economy and for our national economy. Like all countries, we too are assessing the implications and deciding what is best for our national interest: EAM Dr S Jaishankar in #LokSabha#RussianUkrainianWar

He further added that the conflict in Ukraine has significant consequences on the global economy, including that of India. “Like all countries, we too are assessing the implications and deciding what is best for our national interest.”

Speaking about the debate on Ukraine on Tuesday in the House, he said, “We strive to ensure that foreign policy is a subject of maximum consensus in the country. Certainly, that should be the case with a subject as important as Ukraine, and I was glad to see yesterday that was the case. I was also very pleased that four ministers spoke on this matter because these ministers went to the neighbouring countries, they participated in the evacuation operations, and they brought a ground perspective which was very important for the House to listen.”

We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood & at the cost of innocent lives. If India has chosen a side, it is a side of peace & it is for an immediate end to violence: EAM @DrSJaishankar in #LokSabha

Emphasising the importance of a nation’s approach to be guided by the national beliefs and values, he said, “Honorable members would all agree that India’s approach should be guided by our national beliefs and values, by our national interest, and by our national strategy. Let me dwell on each of these aspects before addressing some of the specific issues that were brought up by honourable members yesterday. What is India advocating in Ukraine? We are, first and foremost, strongly against conflict. We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives.”

He said India encouraged dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. “If India has chosen a side, it is the side of peace, and it is for an immediate end to violence. This is our principled stand and has consistently guided our position in international forums and debates, including in the UN,” the External Minister said.

Speaking on the civilian deaths in Bucha, Ukraine, he said India had expressed deep concerns about the reports. “We strongly condemn the killings that have taken place there. This is an extremely serious matter, and we support the call for an independent investigation,” he added.

He also pointed out that the political colour given to India’s stand on the Ukraine situation was unfortunate.