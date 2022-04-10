An Islamist outfit in Tamil Nadu has sought a ban on actor Joseph Vijay’s movie Beast, claiming that the film portrays Muslims are extremists.

According to the reports, the Islamist organisation Tamil Nadu Muslim League has issued a statement alleging that the film industry has always tried to create an impression that Muslims are terrorists and sought a ban on the movie – Beast.

“The film industry has always created an impression that Muslims are terrorists, as is often the case in Tamil films. We see many social organisations strongly opposing when a film mentions their caste identity or has names of caste leaders as film characters,” said party leader Mustapha.

He added that it is a matter of great sorrow that the scenes in the Joseph Vijay starrer movie portrayed as if only Islamists are engaged in a culture of bombing and gunfire and acting against the peace and sovereignty of the country.

The Tamil Nadu Muslim League has asked the state Home Secretary to ban the release of the film.

“It has been reported that the Beast movie features Islamists as extremists. Islamists currently observe fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. In this context, a problem will arise if Vijay’s Beast movie, which portrays Islamists as extremists, is released. Therefore, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Muslim League, I urge Home Secretary SK Prabhakar to ban the release of the film Beast,” Mustapha wrote in the letter.

Earlier, the Islamic country of Kuwait had banned the film reportedly over anti-Pakistan content.

Besides Islamists, even the Tamil Nadu Milk Association had also sought a ban on special shows for the movie, expressing concerns over the wastage of milk by Vijay’s fans.

The movie ‘Beast’ is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is produced by DMK family-owned Sun Pictures.