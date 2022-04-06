Wednesday, April 6, 2022
HomeWorldIsraeli PM Naftali Bennett says security forces foiled more than 15 terrorist attacks ahead...
World
Updated:

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett says security forces foiled more than 15 terrorist attacks ahead of Ramzan

Bennett said more than 200 suspects have been rounded up, dozens of raids have been carried out, and over 400 individuals with links to Islamic State or other “extreme jihadist organisations" have been identified.

OpIndia Staff
Israeli PM Naftali Bennett
Israel PM Naftali Bennett is closely monitoring terrorist activities which have rocked central Israel in the run up to Ramadan
128

In the run-up to the recent terrorist attacks that have spiked over Israel after the commencement of Ramzan, Israel’s security forces have been set on high alert during the Islamic holy month. In a recent statement, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett claimed that the security forces have foiled more than 15 terrorist attacks in the Jewish state recently.

On Tuesday, PM Bennet said that the recent string of attacks should serve as a wake-up call during a visit to an army outpost on the West bank. “The last two weeks, in which we have been dealing with severe terrorist attacks, are a wake-up call for all of us. The series of attacks must spur officials to take action after years of neglect, and fix what needs to be fixed with all our might,” Bennett said while talking to the media.

From the coming Sunday, Israel is set to host a high-level security meeting to discuss rising tensions due to the activities of Palestinian terrorists on the West Bank and increased fears of violence during Ramzan. Security officials have expressed concerns over a greater escalation in violence during the holy month of Ramzan. Last week, PM Bennett conducted a meeting with the internal security service Shin Bet to assess the situation after a spike in armed attacks and gunfire incidents in the cities along with the West Bank.

The Prime minister said that security officials are currently operating in a very aggressive manner. “So far, the IDF, the Shin Bet, and the Israel Police have foiled more than 15 serious attacks that were planned by terrorist elements in the West Bank and the rest of Israel.” Amidst Palestinian and Arab-Israeli threats, Bennett reported that more than 200 suspects have been arrested, dozens of raids have been carried out, and more than 400 individuals with connections to Islamic State or other “extreme jihadist organizations” have been identified. 

Last week, the Isreal Defence Forces (IDF) terminated 3 suspected terrorists during a shootout in the West Bank city of Jenin. According to reports, the team of Palestinian terrorists were was planning attacks in Israel in the near future. During the Jewish Festival of Shabbat, the internal security service Shin Bet, the police, the IDF and anti-terror units stopped an imminent attack rampaging the country.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz while talking to Palestinians residing in the West Bank had warned, “We are in a difficult period of terror attacks against Israeli citizens, a situation that we cannot accept. We are considering the measures we can take in honour of Ramzan in order to allow you to celebrate the holiday in the best way possible, while we at the same time maintain security.”

Terrorist attacks in Beersheba, Hadera, and Bnei Brak cities in recent weeks, killed more than 11 civilians accounting for the deadliest string of such attacks in Israel in many years. The Islamic State took responsibility for attacks in Beersheba and Hadera. Reports of night riots in the city of Jerusalem have begun since Ramzan with more than dozens injured and arrested during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces.

On March 30, New Delhi issued a statement in solidarity with Israel. The official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Israel. Our condolences to the families of the victims.” Naftali Bennett was supposed to be on a visit to India between April 1 and 4, which was later postponed following his undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,996FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com