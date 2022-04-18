Delhi Police is probing the violence that took place on the day of Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. The Islamist mob had pelted stones and fired shots at Hindu Devotees taking out the Shobha Yatra. Several people and police personnel were injured. So far, the police have arrested 21 accused in the case. OpIndia talked to locals regarding the violence. H Block resident Dinesh told OpIndia that such incidents were not new for Jahangirpuri.

He said there had been several major incidents in the area that were not even discussed in the media. He told how young boys are seen harassing women. He claimed several Hindu women have been raped in the area and when they try to file a complaint, the Police start harassing them. He further claimed a woman in Jahagirpuri was raped for 15 days some time ago.

Dinesh said, “The woman was a Hindu, while the rape accused were Muslim. The woman was beaten up by the accused in front of the police station. Being a Muslim-dominated area, they have forced the woman to sell her house and leave the area. In another case, a girl was raped. We do not trust Police hence I will not take any names. The family of the girl has moved out of here. No FIR was registered by the Police.”

He said such victims could not be helped as they had left the place due to fear and torture. Around 5-6 months ago, there was a case of cash snatching where the accused had snatched Rs 4,000-5,000 from the victim. When Police approached to question him, he held a pistol at the Police. He added that Hindus never disturb the Muslims during their Muharram processions and every year Muharram processions happen without any incident.

He termed the stone-pelting incident on Hindu devotees a conspiracy and said Police personnel have been beaten up several times in Jahangirpuri. Police personnel named Netrapal was beaten up by a man who was running a gambling racket in the region, he claimed. Dinesh said the fish market in the region was open during the Covid-19 time and they did not follow the guidelines. Even the Police failed to impose the restrictions.

He added small children carry knives and commit crimes in the area. There was an incident where a boy forcefully married a Hindu girl at knifepoint and raped her. He said they have no hopes from the Police and demanded appropriate action against the culprits. He said, “When Police do not listen to us, where should we go to file complaints?”

Dinesh added, “Most of the people who live here are Bangladeshis. The Police are very scared of them. They do not lay hands on them. They kill the Police personnel as well. Most of them live in slums. There are a lot of them who have earned huge wealth by doing illegal businesses. The agencies should investigate such criminal activities. These people had also gone to West Bengal to support Mamata Banerjee in elections.” Now it is up to the administration how many of these culprits get punished for the crimes.

Jahagirpuri riots

On April 16, Islamists attacked Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. Several people were injured, including police personnel. So far, 40 people have been arrested by the Police in the case, including prime accused Ansar and Aslam. There have been allegations that Ansar is an Aam Aadmi Party member, and the party is yet to respond to the same.