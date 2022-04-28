Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hassan caught a controversy on Thursday 28th April 2022 by issuing veiled communal threats through his remarks over minority and majority. He warned the government for what he called ‘messing with the minority’ and said that if the 30% population is disturbed, it is the remaining 70% that will suffer more.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and the minister of youth and sports affairs Hafizul Hassan said, “Whatever the Central government is doing against us will cause them equal damage. If we make up 30% of the population, you are 70%. If you shut down our businesses and homes, you too have 70% to lose.”

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jharkhand state unit president Deepak Kumar tweeted, “This is the real face of the Hemant Soren government. If the chief minister is courageous enough, he should ask the minister to resign.”

ये है हेमंत सरकार का असली चेहरा.



अगर मुख्यमंत्री जी में हिम्मत है तो इस मंत्री का इस्तीफा ले कर दिखाएं. pic.twitter.com/TGpS6WLnni — Deepak Prakash (@dprakashbjp) April 27, 2022

Hafizul Hassan is an MLA from Madhupur which falls under the Godda constituency of Lok Sabha. BJP leader Nishikant Dubey is an elected MP from this constituency. He tweeted, “Mr Chief Minister, your Minister Hafizul Ji has openly threatened the Hindus. Have you given a supari to the Minister? Your agenda of conversion and inciting religious sentiments is before the public. Hafiz Ji is an MLA from my Lok Sabha, and he will lose his deposits in the next election.”

Hafizul Hassan also has a controversial background. In 2014, he was booked under Sections 409, 420, 120B, and 177 of the IPC for criminal breach of trust with respect to properties. In December 2021, when the union cabinet approved the raising of the minimum marriageable age of girls from 18 to 21, Hafizul Hassan had opposed this decision and had said, “Looking at the growth of girls nowadays, it should be reduced to 16, if not, then it should remain at 18.”

He also heads the minorities welfare ministry of the Jharkhand state government. Hafizul Hassan was also seen mourning the death of the former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh even when he was alive and was just diagnosed with dengue.