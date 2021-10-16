Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been diagnosed with Dengue at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. According to reports, Manmohan Singh was hospitalized on Wednesday evening after he complained of fever and weakness. An official at AIIMS said on Saturday that his condition is improving and that he is out of danger. However, Hafizul Hassan, a minister in the Jharkhand government, was seen mourning the death of the former Prime Minister.

In the video posted by APN News Hindi, Hassan was making a speech in which he was paying tribute to Manmohan Singh even when he was alive.

Hafizul Hassan is a MLA from Madhupur, Jharkhand and belongs to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party. The speech was reportedly made at a program held at Madhupur. Hassan appeared visibly depressed while paying the tribute as he said, ‘…There is one more bad news. India’s former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has passed away today who played a hand in the 50% of the progress we see in this country.’

Hassan also took the opportunity to criticize the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, ‘…Prime Minister Modi Ji sent our country 50 years backwards while Manmohan Singh took it 50 years forward in the past. That person has died today.’

The video went viral on social media and triggered widespread criticisms.

BJP state president of Jharkhand, Deepak Prakash tweeted, “On the one hand, while the whole country is wishing for the speedy recovery of former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji, according to the hospital management, his health is also improving, on the other hand, a minister of the Congress coalition government of Jharkhand is expressing grief over his death. Unfortunate!”

एक ओर जहां पूरा देश पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्री मनमोहन सिंह जी के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना कर रहा,अस्पताल प्रबंधन के अनुसार उनकी तबियत में सुधार भी हो रहा है वही दूसरी ओर कांग्रेस के गठबंधन वाली झारखण्ड सरकार के मंत्री ही मनमोहन सिंह जी के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त कर रहे.



दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण! pic.twitter.com/DpLM8WQu8u — Deepak Prakash (@dprakashbjp) October 16, 2021

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das also criticized Hafizul Hassan. He said, “This is the minister of Hemant’s government @hafizulhasan001. He made former Prime Minister Manmohan ji a Swargvasi just for some applause and to oppose Modi. On one hand, the Government of India is providing him better treatment, on the other hand, the ministers of Jharkhand are paying Shraddhanjali to him.”

जैसा राजा वैसा मंत्री!



यह हैं हेमंत सरकार के मंत्री @hafizulhasan001 इन्होंने मात्र कुछ तालियों और मोदी विरोध के लिए पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन जी का स्वर्गवास करवा दिया।



एक ओर भारत सरकार उनका बेहतर इलाज करवा रही है, दूसरी ओर झारखंड के मंत्री उनको श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/vAeRvjNDGK — Office of Raghubar Das (@OfficeofRDas) October 16, 2021

Following the criticism, Hafizul Hassan issued an apology and blamed fake news on social media for the goof up.

कल भूलवश मैंने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ मनमोहन सिंह जी के संबंध में एक संक्षिप्त भाषण में जो कहा है दरअसल यह सोशल मीडिया पर चलाये जा रहे भ्रामक ख़बरों की वजह से हुई है। इस संबंध में मैंने जो भाषण में कहा है उसके लिए मैं दिल से क्षमाप्रार्थी हूँ।उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की दुआ करता हूँ pic.twitter.com/rfW7quyBVM — Hafizul Hassan (@hafizulhasan001) October 16, 2021

Manmohan Singh is 89 years of age. His health is said to be improving gradually.