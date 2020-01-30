Thursday, January 30, 2020
Home News Reports Controversial doctor Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai for his hate speech at AMU during anti-CAA protest
CrimeNews Reports

Controversial doctor Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai for his hate speech at AMU during anti-CAA protest

Aligarh police had booked Kafeel Khan for inciting violence through hate speech on December 13. He has been arrested in Mumbai, where he had arrived to speak at the Mumbai Bagh protest venue.

OpIndia Staff
Gorakhpur children deaths accused Dr Kafeel Khan arrested from Mumbai for Aligarh hate speech
Kafeel Khan, image via Twitter
Engagements65

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested controversial ‘doctor’ Kafeel Khan for his inflammatory remarks during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Aligarh.

Reportedly, Kafeel Khan was arrested in Mumbai for making a provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University campus during the protest on December 12. Activist Yogendra Yadav was the other speaker at the event.

Sahar Police Station in-charge Shashikant Mane confirmed the reports of Kafeel Khan’s arrest, saying he has been brought to the police station in Mumbai.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Khan was to speak again at the Mumbai Bagh protest venue. Imitating Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, another ‘protest’ is being orchestrated there putting Muslim women in the front.

An FIR was filed against Kafeel for attempting to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and disturb communal harmony. The FIR was registered under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC on the 13th of December.

In his speech, the controversial doctor Kafeel had said, “Mota Bhai(Home Minister Amit Shah) is teaching everyone to become Hindu or Muslim but not a human being. He is a murderer whose clothes are foul with blood. He does not believe in the constitution since the RSS came into existence. The CAB makes Muslims a second category citizen and subsequently, they will be harassed with the implementation of the NRC.”

Kafeel is further alleged to have said, “This is a fight is for our existence. We have to fight”. He also said that students in RSS schools are being taught that those who have beards are terrorists. He reportedly added, “through the CAB, the government has told us that India is not ‘our’ country.”

On the night of December 15, Delhi’s Jamia Nagar and AMU had seen violent riots breaking out. UP police had stated that despite the proctoral team’s attempt, many students had scaled the gates and had come outside to clash with the police and pelt stones.

Read: After Jamia, AMU students attempt riots, UP Police to evacuate the campus

Kafeel Khan is one of the accused in the BRD Medical College and Hospital children’s death case in Gorakhpur. He had taken to social media to spread false news that he had been given a ‘clean chit’ in the 2017 case in a departmental inquiry. The Uttar Pradesh government had in October initiated a fresh inquiry against him for spreading misinformation in the media and forcibly entering a hospital and trying to treat patients during his suspension period.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Aligarh movie, Mumbai weather, kafeel khan news

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam brought to Delhi, to be investigated by Anti-terror unit

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Delhi's Anti-terror unit will investigate the nexus between arrested JNU student Sharjeel Imam and anti-India elements.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,307FansLike
226,681FollowersFollow
166,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com