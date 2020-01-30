On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested controversial ‘doctor’ Kafeel Khan for his inflammatory remarks during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Aligarh.

Reportedly, Kafeel Khan was arrested in Mumbai for making a provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University campus during the protest on December 12. Activist Yogendra Yadav was the other speaker at the event.

Sahar Police Station in-charge Shashikant Mane confirmed the reports of Kafeel Khan’s arrest, saying he has been brought to the police station in Mumbai.

Khan was to speak again at the Mumbai Bagh protest venue. Imitating Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, another ‘protest’ is being orchestrated there putting Muslim women in the front.

An FIR was filed against Kafeel for attempting to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and disturb communal harmony. The FIR was registered under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC on the 13th of December.

In his speech, the controversial doctor Kafeel had said, “Mota Bhai(Home Minister Amit Shah) is teaching everyone to become Hindu or Muslim but not a human being. He is a murderer whose clothes are foul with blood. He does not believe in the constitution since the RSS came into existence. The CAB makes Muslims a second category citizen and subsequently, they will be harassed with the implementation of the NRC.”

Kafeel is further alleged to have said, “This is a fight is for our existence. We have to fight”. He also said that students in RSS schools are being taught that those who have beards are terrorists. He reportedly added, “through the CAB, the government has told us that India is not ‘our’ country.”

On the night of December 15, Delhi’s Jamia Nagar and AMU had seen violent riots breaking out. UP police had stated that despite the proctoral team’s attempt, many students had scaled the gates and had come outside to clash with the police and pelt stones.

Kafeel Khan is one of the accused in the BRD Medical College and Hospital children’s death case in Gorakhpur. He had taken to social media to spread false news that he had been given a ‘clean chit’ in the 2017 case in a departmental inquiry. The Uttar Pradesh government had in October initiated a fresh inquiry against him for spreading misinformation in the media and forcibly entering a hospital and trying to treat patients during his suspension period.