Controversial doctor Kafeel Khan arrested for his hate speech at AMU sent to Mathura jail

Controversial ‘doctor’ Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai on January 30 for making a provocative speech in the Aligarh Muslim University campus, inciting people against the CAA was remanded to 14 days judicial custody Saturday and later transferred to Mathura jail.

Anil Samania, the Circle Officer (Civil Lines) said that Kafeel Khan was brought here late Friday evening and was produced before the remand magistrate. The magistrate, in turn, sent Kafeel Khan to 14 days judicial custody.

The doctor was first sent to the Aligarh jail, but within an hour, he was transferred to Mathura jail, the official said.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The Uttar Pradesh police had on Thursday obtained transit remand for Khan, who was arrested in Mumbai for making a provocative speech on December 12 near Bab-e-Syed Gate outside the Aligarh Muslim University in front of over 600 students protesting against the new citizenship law. Activist Yogendra Yadav was the other speaker at the event.

Read: Controversial doctor Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai for his hate speech at AMU during anti-CAA protest

An FIR was filed against Kafeel for attempting to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and disturb communal harmony. The FIR was registered under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC on the 13th of December.

In his speech, the controversial doctor Kafeel had said, “Mota Bhai (Home Minister Amit Shah) is teaching everyone to become Hindu or Muslim but not a human being. He is a murderer whose clothes are foul with blood. He does not believe in the constitution since the RSS came into existence. The CAB makes Muslims a second category citizen and subsequently, they will be harassed with the implementation of the NRC.”

Kafeel is further alleged to have said, “This is a fight is for our existence. We have to fight”. He also said that students in RSS schools are being taught that those who have beards are terrorists. He reportedly added, “through the CAB, the government has told us that India is not ‘our’ country.”

Read: Spreading misinformation, violating suspension orders: UP govt to probe fresh allegations on Dr Kafeel Khan

On the night of December 15, Delhi’s Jamia Nagar and AMU had seen violent riots breaking out. UP police had stated that despite the proctoral team’s attempt, many students had scaled the gates and had come outside to clash with the police and pelt stones.

Kafeel Khan is one of the accused in the BRD Medical College and Hospital children’s death case in Gorakhpur. He had taken to social media to spread false news that he had been given a ‘clean chit’ in the 2017 case in a departmental inquiry. The Uttar Pradesh government had in October initiated a fresh inquiry against him for spreading misinformation in the media and forcibly entering a hospital and trying to treat patients during his suspension period.