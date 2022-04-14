On Wednesday, in a targeted killing, the terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir fired upon a civilian named Satish Kumar Singh Rajput. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The terrorist shot Satish Kumar Singh Rajput in the Pombay Kamprim area of Kulgam district. He was a driver by profession and was a resident of Kakran in Kulgam. The local Police took cognizance of the incident and have cordoned off the area. “Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be neutralized soon. Search to track the involved terrorists in progress”, said the Police as they began the search operation on April 13.

#UPDATE Civilian Satish Kumar Singh, a resident of Kulgam, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be neutralised soon. Search to track the involved terrorists in progress: Police — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

Meanwhile a letter of threat named ‘Letter to kafirs’ has been issued by a terror group named Lashker-E-Islam in the valley. “Leave the valley or face dire consequences”, threatens the letter giving a final warning to Kashmiri Pandits, migrants and ‘RSS agents’. The letter further states that Kashmiri Hindus will be killed and sent to hell for disobeying their diktat and nobody including PM Modi or Amit Shah will be able to save them.

The warning letter to all the ‘non-Muslims’ also notes that they are being watched by ‘followers of Allah’ and that they will have to convert if they want to stay in Kashmir. “You are being watched by followers of Allah. One by one, all of you will be killed and sent to hell. Every Kashmiri Pandit will die. Kashmir is only for those who accept & follow Allah”, it reads.

Letter of threat issued by the Lashkar-E-Islam directed to Kashmiri Pandits, migrants and ‘RSS agents’

According to the offensive letter, the terror group Lashkar-E-Islam is being supported by a few Police officers and a few unnamed delegates. The terror group has also started targeting Kashmiri Muslims who are friends with the Kashmiri Pandits and RSS workers. “If Muslims of Kashmir do not remain aloof from Kafirs, they will also be killed”, the letter states.

This is not the first incident where a Hindu in Kashmir has been shot dead. Earlier on October 6, 2021, the terrorists had shot dead Makhan Lal Bindroo, Kashmiri Pandit owner of the famous Bindroo Medical in Iqbal Park, Srinagar. The murder of Bindroo had shocked the Kashmiri community as he was the last address for patients who couldn’t find medicines elsewhere.

A beloved citizen who ran Srinagar’s most popular pharmacy, Makhan Lal Bindroo was killed by terrorists as he served customers at his shop last night. A man who chose to stay back in Srinagar even as his community was murderously chased out of Kashmir pic.twitter.com/xiObUeEi3U — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) October 6, 2021

This was followed by the murder of Virender Paswan, a non-local roadside Bhelpuri vendor in Lalbazar of Srinagar. Paswan was resident of Bhagalpur, Bihar and was residing at Alamgari Bazar Zadibal.

Also, in January 2021, 70-year-old Satpal Nischal who owned a jewelry shop in the heart of Srinagar was murdered by the terrorists belonging to the Resistance Front militant outfit. Nischal was murdered obtaining a certificate under the new domicile law, that allows people who have lived in Jammu and Kashmir for more than 15 years rights to purchase immovable property.

Killing of Hindu Jeweler Satpal Nischal in Srinagar by Pakistan backed terrorists of TRF which is another name for Lashkar e Tayyiba is to create fear psychosis over domicile certificate issue. J&K Police capable to deal with it. My comments on @CNNnews18. pic.twitter.com/7f8FfpIwQi — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 2, 2021

The Resistance Front taking the responsibility for the attack had said that all such ‘outsiders’ who have received domicile certificates were ‘RSS agents’. “We know your names, we know where you live and we know what you do and we are coming for you”, the terrorists further warned.

The Police in the current case have mobilised in the Pombay Kamprim area of Kulgam district. They have begun the search operation and have assured to neutralize the terrorists who killed Rajput.