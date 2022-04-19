‘New war against loudspeakers in Mosques, would recite Quran in front of Temples: SP leader Rubina Khanum hatemongers, booked by Aligarh police

On April 18, Aligarh Police filed a case against Samajwadi Party leader from Aligarh Rubina Khanum after she threatened Hindus for raising voices against loudspeakers in mosques. She said if they kept raising their voice against loudspeakers in mosques, Muslim women would recite Quran outside temples.

Aligarh Circle Officer Shwetabh Pandey, in a statement, said an FIR had been registered against Rubina for the alleged comments against a community in a viral post.

Uttar Pradesh | An FIR had been registered against a woman (Samajwadi Party leader Rubina Khan) over her alleged comments against a community in a viral post: Aligarh Circle officer Shwetabh Pandey pic.twitter.com/7CxEPVYefA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2022

Replying to social media posts over the matter, Aligarh Police said legal proceedings had been initiated in the matter at Civil Lines Police Station.

प्रकरण में थाना सिविल लाइन में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित की गयी । — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) April 19, 2022

‘Muslim women will recite Quran outside Temples’

In a video statement, Rubina said, “A new war has started in our country against the loudspeakers in mosques. The Hindu miscreant groups like Bajrang Dal are threatening they would recite their Mantras and Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. This is wrong. In the holy month of Ramzan, you are obstructing our religious practices.”

She added, “Loudspeakers are in both mosques and temples. They are following their religion. It is a matter of our religion. I want to tell these miscreants if they keep harassing us, Muslim women will take over the matter into their hands. We will sit outside the temples and recite Quran ‘peacefully’. We are not like you. We will recite Quran peacefully.”

She threatened Hindus that if they kept causing trouble in the name of loudspeakers, they would face the consequences. She further blamed the BJP government for creating communal tension between Hindus and Muslims. She said, “There is a temple nearby where I live. They play their Bhajan on loudspeaker. We did not object. Do not try to provoke the Muslim community. The Muslim women will take the matter into their own hands. We are not wearing bangles. Don’t underestimate us. Don’t play with our emotions.”

ABVP had announced Hanuman Chalisa recitation at 21 locations

Reports suggest that Hindu organizations in Aligarh had sought permission to recite Hanuman Chalisa over loudspeakers at 21 intersections. Rubina’s comments reportedly came after the announcement. On April 13, it was reported that Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad had submitted a request for permission but it denied by the administration.

‘We will cut off their hands’ Rubina’s controversial statement over Hijab row

This is not the first time SP leader Rubina has made a controversial statement. In February 2022, amid the Hijab row, Rubina had said, “Don’t make the mistake of thinking women are weak. If the self-esteem of our sisters and daughters is attacked, we will become the Queen of Jhansi and Razia Sultan and cut off their hands.” She further added those who were protesting against Hijab were ‘Raavan’ of Kalyug.