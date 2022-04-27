On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man named Majid for allegedly sexually assaulting a cow in the Sarojininagar area of Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported on April 23 when the accused fled from the spot after having unnatural sex with the cow.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after one of the neighbours while reviewing the CCTV footage spotted a man holding the cow in an objectionable position. Analysing the footage, the locals identified the man as Majid. The neighbor then informed Jitendra Yadav, the owner of the cow, who lodged a police complaint against the accused.

Yadav in the complaint mentioned that Majid was seen in the CCTV footage having sex with his cow on Saturday. The villagers also were informed about the incident. They began searching for the accused on their own. Station House Officer, Sarojni Nagar, Lucknow Santosh Kumar Arya said that the villagers were furious and caught him from Daroga Khera in Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar.

It is important to note that this is not the first time when a man has been arrested for sexually assaulting an animal. Earlier on March 27, a 32-year-old man named Alam Ansari was arrested for raping a female calf in Pipalkoti village in the Chamoli district of Uttarkhand.

Also, in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, the Police had arrested Zubair and Chuna for raping a cow and filming the act. The video of the incident had gone viral over social media where four individuals were seen performing unnatural sex with a cow. The Police are searching for the other two accused.

In the current case, SHO Sarojni Nagar, Lucknow, Snatosh Kumar Arya confirmed that the incident was first spotted by the neighbor who saw Majid in an objectionable position with the cow. He later informed Yadav, the owner of the cow about the incident. The custody of the accused has been given to the Uttar Pradesh Police who have booked him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.