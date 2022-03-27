Uttarakhand: Cops arrest JCB driver Alam Ansari for raping cow

On Saturday (March 26), a 32-year-old man named Alam Ansari was arrested for raping a female calf in Pipalkoti village in the Chamoli district of Uttarkhand, reported ThePrint. Ansari committed the heinous crime on Friday (March 25) after his night shift and was caught red-handed in the act by his co-worker Lalit Mohan.

The matter came to light after Mohan had filed a police complaint against the accused. Ansari, who is employed with a firm as a JCB driver, was arrested by the Chamoli district police on Saturday. He hails from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and was living in Chamoli for the past 8 years.

While speaking about the matter to ThePrint, station-in-charge Rajesh Singh informed, “He has been booked under IPC sections 377 (having carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal) and 511 (attempt to commit offence not made punishable by other specific sections), as well as section 11 (3) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.”

The accused was produced before the court on Sunday (March 27). A probe has been initiated into the matter. Hindu rights organisations in Chamoli And Dehradun have demanded strict action against Ansari for sexually assaulting a female calf. They also asked the government to implement steps to fight the menace of land jihad (illegal encroachment).

Darshan Bharti, the head of the Uttarakhand Raksha Abhiyan, had lamented about the rapid demographic change in the State. “Cows are revered by Hindus across the world, and a Muslim man tried to insult the community as he sexually abused a year-old female calf while the Uttarakhand government is silent on our persistent demand for law against land jihad launched by Muslims,” he stated.

According to Uttarakhand Raksha Abhiyan activist Dhirendra Singh Rawat, the cops were unwilling to act against Alam Ansari. “It happened only after we persisted with our demand to arrest the accused,” he emphasised. Rawat added that Muslims from Uttar Pradesh were buying land in the hilly state and selling them at cheap rates.

He emphasised, “Muslims coming from Uttar Pradesh are purchasing land in our areas as locals are poor and willing to sell their properties at throwaway prices secretly. Hindus need to rise up and unite against the nefarious designs of the Muslims trying to intrude in the hills.”

Cases of ‘unnatural sex’ and animal brutality

In February this year, the Rajasthan police arrested 2 people, namely Zubair and Chuna, for raping a cow in the Chuhadpur locality in the Bhiwadi region of Alwar district. The police action came at the backdrop of a viral video where 4 people were seen having unnatural sex with a cow.

The other two accused were identified as Zubair and Taleem. The four men took the cow to a nearby mountainous slope and engaged in unnatural sex. They smashed the mouth of the cow with their feet to prevent it from making any noise before raping it, as per the report.

Several more incidences of animal mistreatment had been reported in the past by OpIndia. Toufeek Ahmed, a 20-year-old youngster, was captured on a CCTV security camera sexually assaulting a female dog in 2021. Ahmed was charged with ‘unnatural sex’ at the Vakola police station.