More than 100 BJP and RSS activists’ names in Kerala have been shortlisted for murder by members of the radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) members, reports Janam TV.

According to the reports, the Kerala police investigation into the murder of RSS activist SK Sreenivasan has revealed that PFI members had shortlisted names of at least 100 BJP and RSS leaders prior to the murder of Sreenivasan. The list included the names of BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar and BJP youth leader Prasanth Sivan. The deceased Sreenivasan was also on the PFI’s list.

The mobile phones of the PFI members accused in the Sreenvisan murder case were accessed by the Kerala police, who found such a list on their phones.

During the investigation, the accused PFI members also disclosed that they wanted to attack the BJP and RSS leaders as retaliation for the alleged killing of PFI member Zubair. Reportedly, the PFI senior leadership also had knowledge of such attacks on the BJP leaders.

The accused in the Sreenivasan murder case – Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Rizwan, Riyassuddin, and Sahad also confessed that a team of PFI members had come to Palakkad for the same purpose. The PFI leaders had asked them to execute the BJP and RSS leaders within 24 hours.

Apparently, Sreenivasan was the latest victim as PFI members could easily execute him at the last minute.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police have taken the PFI threat list seriously. The police are on high alert to prevent another untoward incident in the district.

RSS leader Sreenivasan murdered by PFI activists

In a gruesome incident, a senior Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) leader was hacked to death in broad daylight in Kerala’s Palakkad on April 16.

Sreenivasan, a former Physical Education instructor of the RSS, was murdered by a group of 5-6 PFI activists who arrived on three bikes. They hacked him to death inside his shop in the Melamuri area of Palakkad with sharp weapons. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers were armed with machetes and attacked him several times, inflicting multiple fatal injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. Sreenivasan is survived by his wife and a daughter. The police reached the crime scene and began an investigation.

A few days later, the Kerala Police arrested four members of the Islamist organisation Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of PFI, for murdering an RSS leader in Kerala’s Palakkad district last week. The accused have been identified as Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Rizwan, Riyassuddin, and Sahad.