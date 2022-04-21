Thursday, April 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJharkhand: Pakistan slogans raised during rally, panchayat candidate Md Shakir Hussian and his two...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: Pakistan slogans raised during rally, panchayat candidate Md Shakir Hussian and his two aides arrested after video goes viral

The arrested people include Md Shakir Hussian who is contesting elections for the Mukhiya from the Dokodih panchayat.

OpIndia Staff
Jharkhand: Panchayat election candidate arrested after pro-Pakistan slogans raised at his rally
Supporters of Md Shakir Hussain (L), the panchayat poll candidate from Dokodih panchayat, raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans in Giridih, Jharkhand
2

The Jharkhand police have arrested three people after videos of pro-Pakistan slogans being raised during a procession in the state went viral on social media. The viral video is said to be from April 20, Wednesday, during nomination filing for the Panchayat election under the Gandey PS area in Jharkhand’s Giridih district.

The arrested people include Md Shakir Hussian who is contesting elections for the Mukhiya from the Dokodih panchayat. Reports suggest that it was his procession during which the pro-Pakistan slogans had been raised. Along with him, his two aides, namely, Asif and Sohaib were also booked for spreading hatred and violating the model code of conduct.

Speaking about the case, Giridih Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Kumar Singh said, “a video went viral in which a pro-Pakistan slogan was raised (Pakistan Zindabad) during a procession of nomination filing for Panchayat election under Gandey PS area. The incident took place yesterday.”

Singh added that Md Shakir Hussian’s supporters were sloganeering in his support near the block office gate. Giridih police booked Shakir and his two supporters, Asif and Sohaib on charges of spreading hatred in the society and violating the model code of conduct. So far, a total of 10 people have been named in the FIR in connection with the viral video in which a pro-Pakistan slogan was raised, he said, adding that further investigation in the matter is underway.

He also informed that the three arrested would be sent to jail on Thursday after completing some procedures such as the COVID test.

According to reports, on Wednesday, April 20, Mukhiya candidate for Dokidih Panchayat Shakir Hussain had gone to file nomination papers at Gandey Block office along with hundreds of supporters. As Shakir entered the office, his supporters waiting outside began chanting slogans in his favour. First, they chanted “Dokid Panchayat Mukhiya Kaisa ho, Shakir Hussain Jaisa ho,” but all of a sudden, they began chanting ‘Pakistan Jindabad’.

As can be seen in the viral video, the supporters chanted Pakistan Zindabad in presence of the magistrate and police force not once but several times. Neither did Shakir Hussain stop them nor did anyone protest.

The Jharkhand police, however, sprung into action after the video went viral later in the night. SDPO Anil Kumar Singh reached Dokidih Panchayat and arrested Shakir Hussain and two others in this connection.

To keep the situation under control, a large police force has been deployed in the area.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJharkhand slogans, panchayat elections jharkhand, pakistan slogans
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

Emergency Files: Inside Sanjay Gandhi’s ‘beautification drive’ that bulldozed unauthorized settlements in Old Delhi

Suyash Sherekar -
In Sanjay Gandhi's Delhi Beautification Drive, a total of 70,000 people were displaced from slums and commercial properties in mere 21 months
OpIndia Scoops

Mazaar illegally constructed inside Civil Hospital, Surat, administration writes to police to get it removed

Nirwa Mehta -
On condition of anonymity, the people in the know said that they were not aware since when the mazaar has been around on campus but they have now requested the police to remove the illegal construction.

Meet Tahaffuz-E-Deen India YouTube channel, calls Khalistani terrorist ‘Hindu’, uses BBC’s misleading report against Kashmiri Pandits and more

Standing on top of 28,000 dead bodies in Bengal, Brinda Karat objects to a bulldozer

Brown tax or equity? The Akshata Murthy Saga

Prashant Kishor and his flawed calculations on how Congress is stronger than BJP

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,538FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com