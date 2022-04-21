The Jharkhand police have arrested three people after videos of pro-Pakistan slogans being raised during a procession in the state went viral on social media. The viral video is said to be from April 20, Wednesday, during nomination filing for the Panchayat election under the Gandey PS area in Jharkhand’s Giridih district.

The arrested people include Md Shakir Hussian who is contesting elections for the Mukhiya from the Dokodih panchayat. Reports suggest that it was his procession during which the pro-Pakistan slogans had been raised. Along with him, his two aides, namely, Asif and Sohaib were also booked for spreading hatred and violating the model code of conduct.

Speaking about the case, Giridih Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Kumar Singh said, “a video went viral in which a pro-Pakistan slogan was raised (Pakistan Zindabad) during a procession of nomination filing for Panchayat election under Gandey PS area. The incident took place yesterday.”

Singh added that Md Shakir Hussian’s supporters were sloganeering in his support near the block office gate. Giridih police booked Shakir and his two supporters, Asif and Sohaib on charges of spreading hatred in the society and violating the model code of conduct. So far, a total of 10 people have been named in the FIR in connection with the viral video in which a pro-Pakistan slogan was raised, he said, adding that further investigation in the matter is underway.

He also informed that the three arrested would be sent to jail on Thursday after completing some procedures such as the COVID test.

According to reports, on Wednesday, April 20, Mukhiya candidate for Dokidih Panchayat Shakir Hussain had gone to file nomination papers at Gandey Block office along with hundreds of supporters. As Shakir entered the office, his supporters waiting outside began chanting slogans in his favour. First, they chanted “Dokid Panchayat Mukhiya Kaisa ho, Shakir Hussain Jaisa ho,” but all of a sudden, they began chanting ‘Pakistan Jindabad’.

As can be seen in the viral video, the supporters chanted Pakistan Zindabad in presence of the magistrate and police force not once but several times. Neither did Shakir Hussain stop them nor did anyone protest.

The Jharkhand police, however, sprung into action after the video went viral later in the night. SDPO Anil Kumar Singh reached Dokidih Panchayat and arrested Shakir Hussain and two others in this connection.

To keep the situation under control, a large police force has been deployed in the area.