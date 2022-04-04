As the crude oil price is on the rise in the international market, the domestic fuel price is soaring across the country. On April 4, another 40 paisa hike in the petrol and diesel price was announced. Notably, the fuel price difference between BJP-ruled states and non-BJP ruled states, especially Rajasthan and Maharashtra, stand at least Rs 10.

In Rajasthan, the petrol price since April 1 has been increased by Rs 2.59 overall. The state saw a Rs 2.27 increase in the price of petrol on April 3. The price was reduced by Rs 0.55 on April 4. At present, it stands at Rs 116.27 per litre in Jaipur.

In the case of diesel, the price has been increased by Rs 2.41 since April 1. There was an increase of Rs 2.07 on April 3 in diesel price, and on April 4, it was dropped by Rs 0.48. The current price stands at Rs 99.29 per litre.

In the case of Maharashtra, the petrol price went up by Rs 2.07 since April 1. While the price did not fluctuate on the first day of the month, the following days saw a rise of Rs 0.85 on April 2, Rs 0.84 on April 3 and Rs 0.42 on April 4. The current price in Mumbai stands at Rs 118.83 per litre.

In the case of diesel, the price was increased by Rs 0.85 on April 2 and April 3, followed by Rs 0.42 on April 4. The current price stands at Rs 103.07 per litre.

In West Bengal, the petrol price hike is similar to that of Maharashtra. On April 1, there was no change in the price, but on the following days, the price was increased by Rs 0.84 on April 2 and April 3, followed by Rs 0.42 on April 4. The current price in Kolkata is Rs 113.45 per litre.

In the case of diesel, there has been a consistent hike in the price. On April 2 and April 3, the price was increased by Rs 0.80, followed by Rs 0.42 on April 4. The current price stands at Rs 98.22 per litre.

In the case of Kerala, the petrol price saw an increase on all days of this month. On April 1, there was a hike of Rs 0.31, followed by Rs 1.03 on April 2 and Re 1 on April 3. On April 4, it was increased by Rs 0.04. The current price in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 115.34 per litre.

In the case of diesel as well, the price has been increased consistently. On April 1, it was increased by Rs 0.29, followed by Rs 0.99 on April 2, Rs 0.96 on April 3 and Rs 0.05 on April 4. The current price stands at Rs 102.16 per litre.

In Gujarat, the petrol price was reduced by Rs 0.09 on April 1, followed by an increase of Rs 0.80 on April 2, Rs 1.15 increase on April 3 and Rs 0.04 on April 4. The current price of petrol in Ahmedabad is Rs 103.44 per litre, which is at least Rs 10 less than in the above-mentioned states.

In the case of diesel, the price saw a fall on April 1 to Rs 0.08, but it was increased later on. April 2 saw a rise of Rs 0.82, followed by Rs 1.18 on April 3 and Rs 0.06 on April 4. The current price is Rs 97.78 per litre, which is at least Re one less than the majority of non-BJP states.

In Haryana, the petrol price has seen an increase consistently since April 1. On the first day of the month, the price was increased by Rs 0.05, followed by Rs 0.54 on April 2, Rs 1.14 on April 3 and Rs 0.20 on April 4. The current price of petrol in Gurugram is Rs 104.06 per litre.

In the case of diesel, the price was increased by Rs 0.06 on April 1, followed by Rs 0.55 on April 2, Rs 1.13 on April 3 and Rs 0.20 on April 4. The current price stands at Rs 95.30 per litre.

Non-BJP ruled states have a higher price for both petrol and diesel.

While Gujarat and Haryana have consistently kept petrol under Rs 105, the non-BJP states are selling petrol at over Rs 110.