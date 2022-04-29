Friday, April 29, 2022
News Reports
Updated:

‘India and India’s history are incomplete without Sikhs’, PM Modi addressing a Sikh delegation at his residence

Underlining the teachings of the Gurus, PM Modi said that our gurus have taught us courage and service.

OpIndia Staff
Sikh
PM Modi addressing Sikh delegation in Delhi (Image Source: ANI)
5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met and addressed a Sikh delegation at his residence. Speaking to the delegation, PM Modi praised the contribution of the Sikh community saying, “India and India’s history both are incomplete without Sikhs.”

PM Modi has been meeting people of the Sikh community continuously for some time now. Recently, he addressed a gathering on the 400th Prakash Purab of the 9th Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur ji, from the Red Fort.

PM Modi said, “Going to gurudwaras, giving time in service, getting langar, staying at the homes of Sikh families, these have been a part of my life. Here, even in the Prime Minister’s House, the Sikh saints visit me from time to time. I have been blesssed by their company.”

Underlining the teachings of the Gurus, PM Modi said, “Our gurus have taught us courage and service. The people of India went to different parts of the world without any resources and achieved success through their labor. This is also the spirit of new India today.”

PM Modi did not forget to mention the success story of India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive during this event. He said, “Earlier it was being said that with such a large population of India, from where will India get the vaccine, how will the lives of the people be saved? But today India has emerged as the largest vaccine manufacturer.”

Describing how India fought the pandemic and came up as an ideal example in front of the world, he said, “New India is touching new heights, leaving its mark on the whole world. This period of the corona epidemic is the biggest example of this. At the beginning of the pandemic, old-fashioned people were expressing concerns about India but now people are giving the example of India.”

Praising the start-ups in India, PM Modi said, “It is during this period that we have emerged as one of the largest startup ecosystems in the world. The number of our unicorns is constantly increasing. This growing stature of India, this growing credibility, if someone makes us proud the most, then it is our diaspora.”

Remembering Guru Nanak Dev Ji, PM Modi said, “Guru Nanak Dev Ji had awakened the consciousness of the entire nation, brought the entire nation out of darkness, and showed the way to light. Our gurus traveled from east to west, north to south all over India. Everywhere there are their signs, their inspirations, there is faith for them. Our gurus inspired the people and sanctified this land with their feet. Therefore, the Sikh tradition is truly the vibrant tradition of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

