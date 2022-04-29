Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met and addressed a Sikh delegation at his residence. Speaking to the delegation, PM Modi praised the contribution of the Sikh community saying, “India and India’s history both are incomplete without Sikhs.”

PM Modi has been meeting people of the Sikh community continuously for some time now. Recently, he addressed a gathering on the 400th Prakash Purab of the 9th Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur ji, from the Red Fort.

Elated to host a Sikh delegation at my residence. https://t.co/gYGhd5GI6l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2022

PM Modi said, “Going to gurudwaras, giving time in service, getting langar, staying at the homes of Sikh families, these have been a part of my life. Here, even in the Prime Minister’s House, the Sikh saints visit me from time to time. I have been blesssed by their company.”

गुरुद्वारों में जाना, सेवा में समय देना, लंगर पाना, सिख परिवारों के घरों पर रहना, ये मेरे जीवन का हिस्सा रहा है।



यहाँ प्रधानमंत्री आवास में भी समय समय पर सिख संतों के चरण पड़ते रहते हैं। उनकी संगत का सौभाग्य मुझे मिलता रहता है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 29, 2022

Underlining the teachings of the Gurus, PM Modi said, “Our gurus have taught us courage and service. The people of India went to different parts of the world without any resources and achieved success through their labor. This is also the spirit of new India today.”

हमारे गुरुओं ने हमें साहस और सेवा की सीख दी है।



दुनिया के अलग अलग हिस्सों में बिना किसी संसाधन के हमारे भारत के लोग गए, और अपने श्रम से सफलता के मुकाम हासिल किए।



यही स्पिरिट आज नए भारत की भी है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 29, 2022

PM Modi did not forget to mention the success story of India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive during this event. He said, “Earlier it was being said that with such a large population of India, from where will India get the vaccine, how will the lives of the people be saved? But today India has emerged as the largest vaccine manufacturer.”

पहले कहा जा रहा था कि भारत की इतनी बड़ी आबादी, भारत को कहाँ से वैक्सीन मिलेगी, कैसे लोगों का जीवन बचेगा?



लेकिन आज भारत वैक्सीन का सबसे बड़ा सुरक्षा कवच तैयार करने वाला देश बनकर उभरा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 29, 2022

Describing how India fought the pandemic and came up as an ideal example in front of the world, he said, “New India is touching new heights, leaving its mark on the whole world. This period of the corona epidemic is the biggest example of this. At the beginning of the pandemic, old-fashioned people were expressing concerns about India but now people are giving the example of India.”

नया भारत नए आयामों को छू रहा है, पूरी दुनिया पर अपनी छाप छोड़ रहा है।



कोरोना महामारी का ये कालखंड इसका सबसे बड़ा उदाहरण है।



महामारी की शुरुआत में पुरानी सोच वाले लोग भारत को लेकर चिंताएं जाहिर कर रहे थे।



लेकिन, अब लोग भारत का उदाहरण दे रहे हैं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 29, 2022

Praising the start-ups in India, PM Modi said, “It is during this period that we have emerged as one of the largest startup ecosystems in the world. The number of our unicorns is constantly increasing. This growing stature of India, this growing credibility, if someone makes us proud the most, then it is our diaspora.”

इसी कालखंड में हम दुनिया के सबसे बड़े स्टार्टअप ecosystems में से एक बनकर उभरे हैं। हमारे unicorns की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है।



भारत का ये बढ़ता हुआ कद, ये बढ़ती हुई साख, इससे सबसे ज्यादा किसी का सिर ऊंचा होता है तो वो हमारा diaspora है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 29, 2022

Remembering Guru Nanak Dev Ji, PM Modi said, “Guru Nanak Dev Ji had awakened the consciousness of the entire nation, brought the entire nation out of darkness, and showed the way to light. Our gurus traveled from east to west, north to south all over India. Everywhere there are their signs, their inspirations, there is faith for them. Our gurus inspired the people and sanctified this land with their feet. Therefore, the Sikh tradition is truly the vibrant tradition of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”