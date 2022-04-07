On April 6, Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed further investigation against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and issued notice to Punjab Police. In the petition, Bagga sought quashing of the FIR filed against him by Mohali Police on April 1 on charges of making provocative statements, criminal intimidation and promoting enmity between different groups. The petition was filed by senior advocates RS Rai and Chetan Mittal on behalf of Bagga in the Court of Justice HS Sidhu.

Bagga’s counsel informed the Court that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia’s complaint against their client was ‘wholly malafide’. They argued that the complainant did not reveal the actual statement and referred only to some part of the statement to get the FIR registered. “In the actual statement… there is nothing in which would constitute any offence, and there is no intimidation or incitement to violence,” they said.

Ahluwalia, in his FIR, claimed that Bagga allegedly threatened if Kejriwal did not apologise for his statement against Kashmiri Pandits, BJYM activists would not let him live. The counsels argued that the particular statement made by Bagga should be read in the context of the complete statement and not in parts. They said, “It is only intended to convey that till (Arvind) Kejriwal apologises for his statement which was considered objectionable by the petitioner, protests and demonstrations against him would continue.”

The Court fixed the date for hearing on April 7 and stayed further investigation in the matter till the Court reached any decision.

FIR against Tajinder Bagga

On April 2, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said in a statement that while he was in Lucknow, Punjab Police arrived at his home in Delhi, presumably to arrest him. He alleged that Punjab Police failed to inform Delhi Police about their arrival in the state, which is against the law. In a video statement, Bagga said, “Tell me, Arvind Kejriwal. Are you happy now after registering FIR? Now I am telling you. Do not stop at one and register 100 FIRs against me. You got powers recently. Abuse them as much as you can. But I would like to tell you that even Raavan’s ego was broken, your ego would face a similar fate.”

A complaint was filed by Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, Lok Sabha Incharge & Spokesperson, Aam Adami Party. In his complaint, Ahluwalia alleged that Bagga and other unknown persons gave a statement on March 30 in which he instigated his followers to cause violence, use force and cause hurt to Delhi CM Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.