On April 2, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said in a statement that while he was in Lucknow, Punjab Police arrived at his home in Delhi, presumably to arrest him. He alleged that Punjab Police failed to inform Delhi Police about their arrival in the state, which is against the law. In a recent video statement, Bagga has now challenged Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to register 100 FIRs against him, saying that he would not stop until Kejriwal apologised for his statement against Kashmiri Hindus.

‘Are you happy now after registering FIR?’ questions Bagga

In his statement, Bagga said, “Tell me, Arvind Kejriwal. Are you happy now after registering FIR? Now I am telling you. Do not stop at one and register 100 FIRs against me. You got powers recently. Abuse them as much as you can. But I would like to tell you that even if Raavan’s ego was broken, your ego would face a similar fate.”

He added, “I would like to warn you again. The way you laughed at the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandits. The way you said the story of genocide of Kashmiri Pandits was a lie. You have to apologise. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha would not let you live peacefully till the time you apologise. You have to apologise else we will continue with our protests. You have mocked the largest genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. It was the largest genocide of Kashmiri Pandits that led to an exodus of over 5 lakh Hindus, and you are saying it was a fake story?”

Reminding him what happened to Congress after they denied the existence of Bhagwan Ram, he said, “Similar ego was shown by Congress Party, and they said in an affidavit that Bhagwan Ram does not exist. Today, that party is trying to save its existence. This is why I would like to advise you to control your ego. The party that remained in power with over 400 seats, when they said Bhagwan Ram does not exist, 100 crores Hindus removed them from existence. Today you have questioned the largest genocides of Kashmiri Hindus. I am advising you to apologise else, your existence will become scarce.”

FIR against Tajinder Bagga

Punjab Police was hunting Bagga based on a complaint filed at Cyber Crime Police Station, Mohali. The complaint was filed by Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, Lok Sabha Incharge & Spokesperson, Aam Adami Party. In his complaint, Ahluwalia alleged that Bagga and other unknown persons gave a statement on March 30 in which he instigated his followers to cause violence, use force and cause hurt to Delhi CM Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.

Screenshot from FIR against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

He further alleged that Bagga acted in a predesigned, well planned, orchestrated manner by making/publishing provocative, false, communally divisive and inflammatory statements also to outrage religious feelings and promote disharmony and create feelings of enmity, hatred, ill will etc. He urged Punjab Police to file a case against him under Sections 153, 153A, 505, 505(2), 506, 116 r/w143, 147 etc., of the Indian Penal Code.

Based on the complaint, Punjab Police registered a FIR against Bagga under Sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Bagga’s statement of March 30

On March 30, Tajinder Bagga’s statement was played by India TV during coverage of the protest outside CM Kejriwal’s house. In the statement, Bagga said, “The way biggest genocide in India’s history after independence was mocked in Delhi Assembly, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed the story of Kashmiri Pandit’s genocide on which the movie [The Kashmir Files] was based on was a lie, I feel the 100 crore Hindus will never forgive him.”

He added, “In 2007, Sonia Gandhi had said Bhagwan Ram does not exist and today that party’s existence is in question. Hence, I would like to tell Arvind Kejriwal that the Hindus of this country would tell him where he stands. He must apologise for what he said. If he did not apologise, workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch would not let him live. We would continue our protests till he apologies.”

It is noteworthy that Tajinder Bagga has given the same statement multiple times, and he has specifically said, “Jab tak woh [Arvind Kejriwal] maafi nahi maangte unhein chain se jeene nahi denge”, which translates to “We won’t let him live peacefully till he apologises”. What he said is a very common phrase and there was no threat to life in his statement, but the gist of it was lost in repetition and translation.

Arvind Kejriwal’s statement in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sparked a controversy after he called ‘The Kashmir Files’ a ‘jhoothi’ or fake film on the floor of the Delhi assembly. Even though the debate was on Delhi’s budget presented by Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal took his time out to attack the film. He tried to do damage control later in an interview with Times Now, but by then, Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus at large had started criticising him for his insensitive remarks.