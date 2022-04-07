A teacher in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, has been arrested after several students protested against him over charges of defaming Prophet Muhammed and insulting Islam during science classes.

According to reports, the incident occurred at noon on Tuesday at Binodpur Ram Kumar High School in Munshiganj. The police arrested Hridoy Chandra Mandal, a science teacher, for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammed and Quran in one of his classes. The complaint was filed by a class four student, who alleged that Mondal had insulted Islam.

In a class, Hridoy allegedly said that the Prophet (PBUH) was a prudent person, and he wrote the holy book himself and promoted it. The teacher said that Islam is derived from science. The teacher also told the students to shun the path of such a religion and follow their own will.

However, the students in the class became enraged and recorded the speech on mobile phones. They submitted the video to the headmaster and complained against the teacher. The school authorities asked the students not to take any step on the matter.

More students submitted written complaints the next day and sought action against Mondal. The school authorities issued a show-cause notice to the teacher and also attempted to settle the matter with the students. However, the students refused a settlement and took out a protest march on March 22.

A complaint was registered against Hridoy Chandra Mondal, upon which the police took action and arrested him.

Meanwhile, teacher Hridoy Mandal has denied the allegation, saying, “I have said something to explain about science. However, I did not say anything about the Prophet of Islam.”

Hridoy Mondal’s wife, Babita, also defended her husband, saying he has not committed any crime. She noted that Hridoy Mondal has been conducting math and science classes in the school for over 22 years, however, no charges have been filed against him till now.

Mondal’s family being harassed, ostracised after blasphemy charges in Bangladesh school

Mondal’s family has alleged that they are being harassed and ostracised by the community following the allegations against him. Even his son has stopped going to school because of social harassment.

“My son cannot go to school. Other students tease him, they call him the son of a criminal. So I have stopped sending him to school,” said Hriday’s wife Babita Hawlader, adding that their neighbours are abusing them.

“We are passing days in fear and insecurity,” Babita added.

Babita said her husband had been facing trouble from some unruly students for a very long time. “They used to stalk my husband on the roads and even in the classroom. Besides, some people would often kick our doors, knock on our windows, and flee,” Babita said.

Echoing the same, Babita’s elder brother Badal Hawlader said, “We have almost been ostracised. We don’t go out during the daytime in fear of untoward incidents.”