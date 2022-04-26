Disgruntled Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday posted selfie with celebrity poll strategist Prashant Kishor hours after the latter rejected Congress’ offer to join the party in official capacity.

Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK … Old wine , Old gold and Old friends still the best !!! pic.twitter.com/OqOvkJqJmF — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 26, 2022

In a tweet, Sidhu said, “Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK … Old wine , Old gold and Old friends still the best !!!”

This tweet comes hours after Prashant Kishor took to Twitter to announce he has rejected Congress’ ‘generous offer’ to join the party. In a tweet, he said, “In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.”

Sidhu, former Punjab Pradesh Congress President had harboured hopes of becoming the Congress Chief Ministerial candidate for recently concluded state assembly elections. However, Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP, had chosen the then CM Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face. Soon after the election results, Sidhu had resigned as party president.