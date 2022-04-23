On Saturday (April 23), BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga lambasted AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal after it was revealed that the AAP govt in Punjab had formed an SIT to probe his tweets agaisnt the Delhi CM. The Punjab govt had disclosed about the SIT in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“I learnt from the media that the assistant of Arvind Kejriwal aka Bhagwant Mann has formed an SIT in Punjab to investigate cases against me. Besides the ongoing case, multiple complaints were filed at 2 different police stations,” Bagga was heard as saying.

He further added, “All of these complaints, which will now be probed by the SIT, are downright ridiculous and inspired by movies.” Bagga informed that one of the complaints was filed by a man named Aslam Khan in the Malerkotla district, because someone was carrying a poster designed by Bagga.

Aslam had alleged that a Hindu mob was raising provocative slogans, and carrying posters designed by Bagga while he was en route his home from the office.

“After Aslam told the police, they rushed to the spot but found no one. They somehow discovered a banner with my name on it and seized it…Another complaint was lodged 100 km away where again police miraculously found the same poster (with my name on it),” the BJP spokesperson added.

Tajinder Bagga emphasised, “An SIT will now probe all these cases… These cases look ridiculous and appear like scenes from a movie. I want to challenge Arvind Kejriwal and let him know that he cannot intimidate me into silence through police complaints or SITs.”

While hitting out at the AAP govt in Punjab, he pointed out how Arvind Kejriwal vowed to jail those accused of sacrilege (beadbi) within 24 hours but did not act on his promises. The BJP spokesperson said that all cases against him would be withdrawn if he stopped tweeting about Arvind Kejriwal’s inaction in beadbi cases.

“I am not afraid of you. I will ask you questions, everyday…Why are you not acting on your promises? Did you join hands with them (those whop committed beadbi)? Or did they vote you to power…You have filed 3 cases against me. Even if the number becomes as high as 300 tomorrow, I will not be intimidated into silence,” he concluded.

SIT probe against Tajinder Bagga for ‘harming and causing hurt’ to Kejriwal through his tweets

The Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab had earlier disclosed that a Special Investigation Team was formed to look into the ‘provocative’ statements made by BJP leader Tajinder Bagga.

On April 20, the Punjab police filed its response in the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the notice issued by the court in connection with the plea to quash the FIR against Tajinder Pal Bagga. The AAP-led Punjab government has disclosed that a Special Investigation Team was formed to look into the ‘provocative’ statements put out by the BJP leader against the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

On April 6, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had stayed the investigation against Bagga and had issued notice to Punjab Police. In its response, the Punjab government stated that the FIR against Bagga was not registered solely on his one statement targeting Delhi Chief Minister.

It claimed that several of Bagga’s tweets were, ‘provocative, false, inflammatory, and communally divisive, besides causing harm and criminally intimidate’ Arvind Kejriwal. The Punjab government also claimed that the FIR against Bagga was registered for carrying out well-planned and orchestrated offences by issuing such statements.