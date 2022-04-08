Friday, April 8, 2022
Ukraine: 30 dead and over 100 injured as rockets strike escaping Civilians in Kramatorsk station

Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko has said that thousands of people were at the train station at the time of the strike.

OpIndia Staff
Smoke rising from the station (Image source: Daily Mail)
30 people were killed and over 100 were injured in a Russian rocket strike on a railway station in east Ukraine today. The busy Kramatorsk station, used by civilians to escape war-torn eastern Ukraine was rocked by two rocket strikes, as per the reports.

Alexander Kamyshin, the head of Ukraine’s railway company wrote on social media, “Two rockets hit the Kramatorsk railway station. People have been hurt. We are clarifying the details.”

“According to operational data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station”, they later added after clarification on the number of casualties.

Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko has said that thousands of people were at the train station at the time of the strike as the station is one of the busiest exit points for people looking to escape the war. Eastern Ukraine has seen some of the heaviest fighting ever since Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine, leading to the displacement of millions of civilians.

After the attack, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russia for the rocket attack on the railway station. In an Instagram post after the attack, he said, “The occupiers hit the Kramatorsk railway station with a Point-U, where thousands of peaceful Ukrainians were waiting to be evacuated. About 30 people died, about 100 people were injured to varying degrees.” 

Russia is yet to comment on the rocket attack and Ukraine’s accusations. Russia has denied targeting civilians throughout the course of this war in the region.

OpIndia Staff
