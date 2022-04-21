Uttar Pradesh based Islamic cleric Maulana Tauqir Raza, who has been supporting the Congress party, tried to gain some attention by making controversial remarks over the current bulldozer action by various state governments and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Blaming Narendra Modi for the unrest that he feels to be created after the strict actions, Maulana Tauqir Raza issued threats of a countrywide Jail Bharo movement and said that if Muslims come to the streets, no government can contain their outrage.

Ittihad-e-Millat Council party chief Maulana Tauqir Raza said, “After Eid, our meeting will be finalized if Allah wills. And if the government does not correct its actions and continues to do one-sided biased actions… Sabka Sath and Sabka Sath is just for saying. It is nothing more than a slogan and it is not being practiced. Therefore I demand to the government it should correct its way of working in the upcoming ten days it has. Otherwise, the next announcement will come from Delhi, if Allah wills.”

Revealing his next plans, Maulana Tauqir Raza said, “We will start a countrywide ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ if Allah wills. And all people who love the country will participate in that including Hindus and Muslims. People from all the districts of all the states who believe in the integrity of the country and mutual brotherhood, especially the Muslims will participate in this movement.”

Explaining his own reasons for this, Maulana Tauqir Raza said, “We need to take this step because you don’t want to live with us and we cannot leave the country. Pakistan will not accept us. Bangladesh will not accept us. China will not accept us. Where shall we go? The government will not listen to us. We don’t have any hope of justice from the judiciary.”

Talking further about the judiciary, Maulana Tauqir Raza said, “The types of verdicts are being given in the courts… I am seeing that even the verdicts of the courts are being overlooked. On-the-spot judgments are being passed wherever any crime is committed and somebody is accused. There is a difference between the accused and the criminal. Running bulldozers over the houses of the accused is injustice.”

Issuing threats of unrest in the society, Maulana Tauqir Raza said, “If this government continues to do such injustice, the countrywide Jail Bharo Andolan will become so big that government will be unable to contain it. And the day Muslims come to the streets, one must understand that they will be uncontrollable. Therefore I warn the government and Narendra Modi in particular that if he fails to correct this way of taking action with immediate effect….. And his silence. You are the Prime Minister for all of us. Such acts are taking place in your country and you remain silent?”

Comparing Narendra Modi with Dhritarashtra of Mahabharata, Maulana Tauqir Raza said, “How can you remain a silent spectator, maybe a deaf as well? It looks like you are the Dhritarashtra from Mahabharata. What was his name? The blind one in Mahabharata? Wasn’t he the same? So, had Dhritarashtra not remained blind and deaf, and had he not allowed all the misdeeds to happen there, the war of Mahabharata would not have happened. Similarly, if Narendra Modi does not leave the bearing of the Dhritarashtra’s character, nobody can prevent a Mahabharata that may happen in India.”

This is not the first time that Maulana Tauqir Raza made such statements provoking Muslims and issuing threats.

On 8th January 2022, while addressing a crowd of 20 lakh Muslims in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, the radical Islamist brazenly threatened Hindus in India that the day Muslims’ rage flares, they would have nowhere to escape.