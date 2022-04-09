A Muslim woman has been threatened with divorce by her husband, allegedly for voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The incident was reported in Gumnahwa village in the Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh.

In a letter to the Superintendent of Police, the victim, Rubia, stated that her husband and his family members have been harassing her and threatening her with Triple Talaq, despite the fact that the evil practice is illegal in India. She lamented that she had pleaded with her husband Anees to consider their children before taking such a drastic step, but Anees was adamant. Rubia requested justice from the SP in her application.

Rubai said that she had voted for the BJP to show her gratitude for the free ration, various schemes and other facilities that the BJP government has provided them with since the party came to power in the state in 2017. This, she said, infuriated her husband and his family members. Since then, the husband has been threatening her with divorce. “He is ready to throw me out of the house and marry someone else. For which he is continuously threatening me with triple talaq,” Rubia said, adding that she was so fed up with the harassment that she has moved out of her husband’s house and is currently living with one of her relatives.

The victim has also filed a complaint with the regional MLA, Kailash Nath Shukla. Speaking about Rubia’s case, the MLA said that he would make sure that the victim receives all possible assistance. “No one can be harassed for exercising their voting rights”, said the MLA, adding that if what the victim was saying was true, he would make sure she got justice.

This is not the first case in Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim person has had to face the ire of his or her family members or neighbours for choosing the BJP over other political parties in the state. Ever since Yogi Adityanath returned to power, many such cases of assault and harassment have come to the fore.

On April 8, a Muslim family of Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur was at the receiving end of their neighbours’ ire for having extended their support to the BJP in the assembly elections that were held earlier this year. According to a report published in News 18, a Muslim family, including children, were severely injured by locals, who accused the family of being “Kaafir” and “betraying Islam” for supporting the BJP in Uttarakhand assembly elections. The deadly attack against the Muslim family left 4 injured, including a girl who was seriously wounded.

Similarly, on March 21, 2022, OpIndia reported how a Muslim woman had been thrown out of the house by her in-laws allegedly for voting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. She had voted for BJP for the work it has done, including the law against Triple Talaq and free ration to the poor.