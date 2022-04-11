Violence in JNU over meat is an excuse, the real aim is to humiliate Hindus

The latest incident of violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for serving meat is abhorrent, as such commotion has no place in an educational institution, let alone a university. Nothing gives a favourable impression to a university or institution when police vans and ambulances stop by every now and then. However, it appears that a certain segment of JNU has made it a badge of honour to continue drawing the attention of the authorities and the international community.

On the other hand, such violence on a Hindu holiday on the campus of an educated institution like JNU is not a mere coincidence. We are fully aware of JNU’s history and its milieu, which is infused with anti-Hindu air and partially secular water. With blood-splattered hands of ABVP activists to badly battered young learners, yesterday’s episode emphasises the campus-dominant left-liberal cabal’s conviction to dislodge the whole non-left existence off-campus.

Also, Why didn’t we hear something like this from Delhi University or Banaras Hindu University? Why is it exclusively JNU? This is because JNU has been specifically chosen by the anti-India and anti-Hindu forces looking at the stronghold of the left on the campus. Leaving aside the possibility of happenstance, no one knows how JNU appears in every single controversy, even if it didn’t originate there. This suggests that there is something fundamental that gets JNU embroiled in controversies from time to time.

Surprisingly, the recent violence in JNU coincided with a wave of violence that erupted across the country on the eve of Ram Navami. Several reports have revealed stone-pelting and arson during Ram Navami festivities, particularly in Muslim-dominated localities. Looking at the sequence of events and the chronology, one may simply decipher what it implies.

The violence in JNU, according to the leftist student (so-called) unions, erupted over some concerns about serving meat in the canteens. While the consumption of meat is a question for another day, we are all very well aware of how meat has been politicised and used deliberately to harm the religious emotions of Hindus and Jains in recent times. This charge made by a certain element of the JNU adds another hand to the very same attempt.

Various ‘meat festivals,’ including ‘beef festivals,’ have been organised in the past by some sections of society in order to offend Hindus and Jains’ religious sentiments. Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the students’ and youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), organised the ‘Beef Festival‘ in Kerala back in 2018.

Similarly, the motive for the violence at JNU was the Ram Navami festival, and the pretext of meat was used to continue demeaning Hindus. The major motive was to disturb the Hindu festival celebrations and then incite violence since there is always the chance to play the victim card in the end. And this has been a tried and tested formula. Be it the controversy surrounding the Hanuman stickers on the mirrors of the car or the deliberate vilification of the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, the left intelligentsia and their footsoldiers in places like JNU and other leftist bastions spare no time in inventing causes to guilt-trip Hindus and paper over the murderous tendencies of the Islamists.

Earlier yesterday, Ram Navami celebrations came under attack in 5 different Indian States, namely, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. They were allegedly orchestrated by frenzied mobs, who were armed with stones and sticks, and determined to stop the Hindu processions from advancing through their ‘Muslim areas’. But the focus of the attention was not the stone-pelting that was witnessed during the processions but on an allegedly contrived controversy of some scuffle over the consumption of meat in JNU. A day later, the leftists are desperately trying to play the victim card, blaming the processions for being “provocative” while going through ‘Muslim areas’—a characterisation which is nothing but a contemporary manifestation of the divisive Two-nation theory.

Everyone is aware of JNU’s track record, and we all recall anti-India slogans on the campus a few years ago. JNU is being exploited to purposely promote the anti-India and anti-Hindu narrative. The recent incidence of violence at JNU was a similar attempt to humiliate Hindus on Ram Navami and inculcate fear that such incidents will become foreseeable if Hindus do not stick to their way of professing religion and allow them unjustified freedom across institutions and spaces to do whatever they want.