Friday, April 15, 2022
HomeNews ReportsWatch: Israel successfully tests new laser-based air defence system 'Iron Beam' to intercept rockets,...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Watch: Israel successfully tests new laser-based air defence system ‘Iron Beam’ to intercept rockets, mortars and missiles

Iron Beam, developed by Israeli defence contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, is a directed-energy weapon air defence system designed to complement a series of aerial defence systems.

OpIndia Staff
Israel tests Iron Beam
Israel's latest air defence system Iron Beam/ Image Source: IDF
16

Israel has successfully tested its new laser missile-defence system ‘Iron Beam’, the world’s first energy-based weapons system that can intercept an unlimited number of mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles.

According to the reports, Iron Beam, developed by Israeli defence contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, is a directed-energy weapon air defence system designed to complement a series of aerial defence systems.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took to Twitter to announce the successful trials of Iron Beam. He tweeted, “Israel has successfully tested the new “Iron Beam” laser interception system. This is the world’s first energy-based weapons system that uses a laser to shoot down incoming UAVs, rockets & mortars at the cost of $3.50 per shot.”

“This may sound like science-fiction, but it’s real,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

How does Iron Beam work?

The Iron Beam system, which uses a fibre laser to destroy an airborne target, is designed to destroy short-range rockets, artillery, and mortar bombs. It ranges up to 7 km, which is often considered too close for the Iron Dome system to intercept projectiles effectively. The latest system could also intercept unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The latest laser system’s effectiveness can be deployed on land, air, and sea. The Israel Defence Forces intend to deploy the laser systems around Israel’s borders over the next decade to protect the country against attacks.

The significant advantages of using a directed energy weapon over conventional missile interceptors are that it is cost-effective and can be used without any limit. There is also no interceptor debris to fall on the area protected. According to Israeli defence, the Iron Beam’s interceptions are silent and invisible, which will only cost around $3.50 or around Rs.250 to intercept a flying object.

The recent successful tests will alter the security and strategic dynamics in the region, pushing Israel’s defence capabilities against Hamas and Iran. Reportedly, the trials took place last month in the Negev Desert.

Israel has already developed or deployed a series of air defence systems to intercept flying objects, from long-range missiles to rockets. The Iron Beam is Israel’s fifth element of the integrated air defence system, consisting of Arrow 2, Arrow 3, David’s Sling, and Iron Dome.

So far, Israel has used its Iron Dome defence system to intercept rockets, missiles shot from hostile neighbouring areas. It has been a great success for the IDF, with a 90 per cent interception rate against incoming rocket fire. However, the IDF officials say the system is expensive to deploy. Here is a detailed explainer of the working of the Iron Dome air defence system.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIron Beam Israel, High energy laser, Iron Dome system
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

As Hindus get killed in Kashmir, AltNews declares threat letter to “kafirs” as fake: From ‘no signature’ to ‘misspellings’

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews, which regularly spreads fake news in the garb of "fact-checking" and shields Islamists professionally, published a "fact-check" claiming that the threat letter was a fake one
News Reports

Elon Musk wants Twitter to be transparent, free speech for all, but the Leftist ‘woke’ are worried: Details

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The western press has vehemently opposed the idea of Elon Musk owning Twitter and is coming up with new conspiracy theories to suggest that Musk will only hamper the idea of free speech by centralising Twitter's content moderation.

Saudi prince who owns 5.2% of Twitter refuses to sell his shares after Elon Musk proposes to buy out the company: Here is what...

West Bengal: TMC Panchayat leader arrested for molesting, attempting to rape a differently-abled woman in Medinipur

Fact-Check: Is Adani Group procuring wheat in Punjab and Haryana instead of FCI

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un gifts luxury flat to veteran journalist, Indian netizens draw parallels

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,316FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com