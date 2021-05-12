Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Home News Reports Israel's 'Iron Dome' Air Defence System: What is it and how does it work
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Explains
Updated:

Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ Air Defence System: What is it and how does it work

To counter the low-cost warfare initiated by Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces has now activated its state-of-art air defence system - 'Iron Dome' to protect its civilian population from the rocket attacks.

Shashank Bharadwaj
Israel's 'Iron Dome': What is it and how it works
Israel Defence Forces deploys it 'Iron Dome' air defence system to protect against rocket launches from Gaza/ Image Source: NYT
666

The clashes between Israel and pro-Palestine terrorist groups over territorial-control issues have now ignited a fresh wave of violence and low-scale war in the perennial battleground of the Middle East. The decision of Israel to evict illegal Palestinians from Sheikh Jarah in East Jerusalem have now given rise to fresh escalations of tensions between Israel and Palestine, resulting in large scale violence and attacks.

With the entry of the Islamic terror group Hamas, the clashes between the two sides have now taken an ugly turn. The terror group has resorted to unleashing a massive attack against Israel. The terror outfit Hamas has escalated its attack on Israeli civilians by launching hundreds of rockets.

More than 30 Israelis have been killed in the attack after Hamas launched indiscriminate rockets from the Gaza Strip. In response to the rocket attacks, the Israel Defence Forces have struck some 140 targets in the coastal enclave against Hamas. Israel has also stepped up its attacks on the Palestinian terror group Hamas inside Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defence Forces have carried also out airstrikes on targets in Gaza in response to continued attacks by Hamas against Israel. During the retaliatory strikes on Tuesday, several high-profile Hamas terrorists are said to have been killed. However, Hamas is no mood to stop their rocket attacks on Israel.

To counter the low-cost warfare initiated by Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces has now activated its state-of-art air defence system – ‘Iron Dome’ to protect its civilian population from the rocket attacks. Deploying its Iron Dome, the IDF has been successful in intercepting the continuous barrage of rockets targetting Tel Aviv and central Israel.

Here is an explainer on the Israeli air defence network ‘Iron Dome’ and how it intercepts the incoming threats.

What is Iron Dome?

Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with support from the United States.

It is an air defence system deployed by Israel to intercept and destroy short-range rockets, artillery shells and mortars fired from distances of up to 70 kilometres, to protect the Israeli population from rampant attacks by Palestinian terrorist groups. The Iron Dome is designed to intercept short-range rockets and artillery that are fired by the Islamic terror group Hamas from Gaza and other surrounding areas.

How does the system work?

The all-weather Iron Dome relies on a system of radar and analysis to determine whether an incoming rocket is a threat and takes the appropriate response to fire an interceptor to destroy the incoming rocket. The interceptor missiles intercept those rockets that are launched to target the civilian population inside Israel.

It is a three-central component consisting of interceptor batteries that shoot rockets out of the sky, a radar that tracks the rocket as it is fired across the border into Israel, and then advanced software that predicts the rocket’s trajectory.

The information picked by the system is then used to guide Tamir interceptor missiles, which are fired vertically either from mobile units or a static launch site to detonate the incoming rocket in the air, producing explosions in the sky.

The infographic of the working of high-tech Iron Dome Air Defence System/ Image Source: Voice of America

How long has Israel been using it?

Iron Dome was first commissioned by the Israel Defence Forces in March 2011 and made its first successful intervention the subsequent month when it intercepted a Grad rocket fired from Gaza. Israel initiated its air-defence program after its war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah in 2006, when 4,000 rockets rained down on northern Israel, killing 44.

Every time Israel launches its Tamir missile to intercept rockets from Gaza, it incurs a cost of around $95,000 (Rs 70 lakhs). Due to the higher costs, Israel usually uses them only against rockets destined for residential areas, rather than those headed for open ground.

In fact, the cost of rebuilding infrastructure damaged by rockets is much cheaper than using the Iron Dome. However, with civilian lives in question, Israel has been continuously using the Iron Dome system to protect its population from rocket attacks. Reportedly, the US has partly-funded the system, pledging $429m (£303m) towards the programme.

Iron Dome – an effective air-defence system

The Iron Dome air defence system is considered one of the world’s most advanced, with a reported success rate of more than 90%.

According to experts, the commissioning of the Iron Dome has changed life for many Israelis during recent conflicts, as it now allows IDF to intercept rockets fired from Gaza with more certainty. Hence a sense of normality has returned in southern parts of the country, the region that receives a maximum number of rocket strikes. A decade later after its commissioning, the Iron Dome has thwarted thousands of rocket attacks launched by the Palestinian terrorists from Gaza.

However, some rockets fired from Gaza have made it through and resulted in deaths in Israel due to the sustained rocket launches by Hamas.

In addition to their land-based deployment, Israel Defence Forces are looking forward to deploying the Iron Dome batteries on its naval systems. The IDF has deployed the air-defence systems on its Sa’ar 6-class corvettes to protect off-shore gas platforms in conjunction with Israel’s Barak 8 missile system.

In addition, the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries are working on a multi-tiered missile defence system and long-range air defence systems with the integration of  Arrow 2, Arrow 3, Iron Beam, Barak 8 and David’s Sling anti-missile systems.

While the Iron Dome protects civilian populations against short-range rockets fired by Hamas, usually Qassams and Katyushas, The Arrow system works to take out long-range missiles targeted against Israel. It is being developed especially to counter the Scud missiles from Syria and the Shihab missiles from Iran.

David’s Sling, currently under development, is designed to intercept medium range ballistic weapons and highly accurate missiles.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIsrael Iron Dome, Iron Dome video, Israel Palestine
Shashank Bharadwaj

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rani Ahilyabai Holkar’s family writes to Maha CM, objects to Sanjay Raut’s attempt to compare Mamata Banerjee with the great queen

OpIndia Staff -
In a strong reply, the letter by the Holkars of Indore criticised the editorial piece by Raut and said that it is shameful to compare great leaders of India to today’s mere politicians for petty gains.
Opinions

Here are 12 instances when the leftist media fanned fear against vaccines just before the second Covid wave

Jinit Jain -
Leftist propaganda websites hosted articles that raised doubts about Indian vaccines, thereby fuelling vaccine hesitancy in the months leading to the resurgent coronavirus outbreak.

Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ Air Defence System: What is it and how does it work

News Reports Shashank Bharadwaj -
To counter the low-cost warfare initiated by Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces has activated its state-of-art air defence system - 'Iron Dome' to protect its civilian population from the barrage of rockets.

‘No commode’ claims Pappu Yadav who is in jail for flouting COVID norms, complaints of mosquitoes biting him all night

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Fearing that Pappu Yadav might become more popular and become a hero-like figure, RJD leaders are condemning this as 'drama'.

Israeli forces kill Islamic Jihad and Hamas leaders in targeted strikes amid increased tension between Israel and Palestine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Two top Hamas leaders, three Islamic Jihad terrorists killed, several injured in targeted strikes by Israel Defence Forces

Congress leader Ali Mehdi wishes the destruction of Israel hours after terror outfit Hamas launches massive air strikes against Jewish nation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Congress VP's tweet wishing destruction of Israel comes at a time after the Jewish nation came under attack by the Palestinian terror organisation Hamas

Recently Popular

News Reports

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Read more
Entertainment

As Netizens trend #ArrestMunmunDutta, the actor apologises, says she was misinformed and did not intend to use casteist slur: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of 'Babita Ji in 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah', today posted a statement on Twitter, apologising
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar believes he committed a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the CM of Maharashtra: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Marathi daily Tarun Bharat said that Sharad Pawar conveyed to Sanjay Raut that he made a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the chief minister of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts hundreds of rockets launched by the Palestinian terror group Hamas

OpIndia Staff -
The high-tech 'Iron Dome' is a short-range air-defence system designed to intercept rockets, artillery, and mortars. The surface-to-air missile system has been deployed by Israel Defence Forces since 2011 and has helped reduce casualties from rocket attacks against Israeli cities.
Read more
News Reports

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls
Read more
News Reports

Cartoonist gets Twitter notice for a caricature of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The cartoonist took to Twitter to share the copy of the notice he received from the legal department of the microblogging website.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,927FansLike
542,160FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com