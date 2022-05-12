A video is being circulated on social media in which a Shaheen Bagh protester was hackling Republic Bharat’s journalist and called her “Digital Tawaif” (Digital Prostitute). The video was published by YouTube-based news channel The Nation Voice on May 9. In the video, the infamous Shaheen Bagh protester Aiman Rizvi could be seen hackling the female journalist from Republic Bharat. Rizvi is the same woman who had urged Muslims to pray for Home Minister Amit Shah’s death when he had contracted Covid-19 in August 2020.

In the video, the journalist kept requesting Rizvi to leave her alone, but Rizvi kept on staying close to her and abused her. Rizvi said, “The Bulldozer comes here and goes back without taking any action. These Digital Tawaifs of godi media keep waiting to show historic win.”

In another video by the same channel, the female journalist was circled by angry men who came really close to her while verbally abusing her. She kept requesting them to maintain a distance, but the man who was trying to hackle her did not budge. The people standing there kept watching, but no one tried to save her from the abusers. In a statement to Bharat News 91, the man said, “You are saying that you are a woman, and we are trying to create a scene by hackling a woman. If you want to play the woman card, why are you here? Why, being a woman, you came here?”

He further added other women journalists were not being abused by anyone. He said, “These people from Republic have a problem with Muslims. She could not show anything wrong here, which is why she was trying to create a scene.

Liberals celebrate hackling of a female journalist

Liberals seem to be enjoying hackling of a female journalist just because they do not agree with them. Twitter use Natiq Haque wrote, “This woman of Shaheen Bagh drove Bulldozer on the upright anchor of godi media. These people from Republic Bharat have become bells. Wherever they go, people start to ring them.”

Twitter user Naim Chouhan wrote, “Shaheen Bagh showing their worth to godi media.”

In another video shared by Asrar Ahmad, the Twitter user mocked the Republic Bharat journalist for falling down.

Who is Aiman Rizvi?

Aiman Rizvi is a controversial YouTuber and Muslim influencer who often make derogatory videos on Hindus and target BJP leaders, including PM Modi, HM Shah, CM Yogi and others. In August 2020, she wished and urged Muslims to wish for HM Shah’s death when he contracted Covid. She called Covid a conspiracy as no BJP leader had died of the disease. She also called CM Yogi a ‘terrorist’ and claimed that the coronavirus is created as a hype so that they can hide the fact that crores of Muslims are beaten, jailed and killed on Bakri Eid.