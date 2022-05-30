Monday, May 30, 2022
Ashikul Islam, who incited mob to torch police station in Assam gets killed in a road accident while trying to escape: Details

Islam had allegedly instigated a violent mob of around 2,000 people who attacked the Batadrava police station, assaulted cops, and burnt the police station down. Video of a woman torching vehicles and running away had gone viral.

OpIndia Staff
The Nagaon police in Assam have confirmed that prime accused Ashikul Islam, who had masterminded the May 21 Batadrava police station attack, died in a road accident while trying to escape police custody on the intervening night of Sunday, May 29 and Monday, May 30. Three policemen were also injured in the incident.

“On Sunday, the accused, Ashikul Islam, was arrested by the police, and we brought him in for questioning,” Nagaon SP Leena Doley stated. During his interrogation, Ashikul admitted to having weapons stored in his home. “As a result, our crew proceeded in search of the weaponry. He tried to flee the car after the search operation ended, and the escort vehicle behind him accidentally ran him over,” Doley said, adding that he was declared dead at the hospital.

In what transpired, the Islam was being brought to Nagaon from Dhula police station when he jumped off the moving police vehicle to flee and was accidentally run over by a police van that was following. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police arrested Ashikul Islam on Sunday, May 29. Islam had then too tried to escape but after chasing him for around six kilometres, the police were able to nab him from the Mousida area under Dhula police station in Assam’s Darrang district.

Islam was the prime accused, who had incited a mob to burn down the Batadrava police station in Assam’s Nagaon last week. Reportedly, this was not the first crime he had been involved in. He has been involved in the drug trade and several cases of dacoities. He has many cases pending against him at the Batadrava police station.

Video footage had emerged showing Islam instigating a woman, who was a part of the mob of around 2,000 people who attacked the Batadrava police station, assaulted cops, and burnt the police station down.

The incident was triggered by the death of Safiqul Islam, a fish trader, while he was in police custody at the police station. After learning about his death, people from his community gathered around the police station and attacked it. The mob assaulted policemen on duty at that time and after that set the police station on fire.

Soon after the attack, additional forces were sent to Batadrava to control the situation.

Himanta Biswa government ordered to raze 5 illegal houses of rioters accused of setting the police station in Assam on fire

A day after the incident, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led-Assam government demolished the houses of rioters who set up a police station on fire in the Nagaon district of Assam.

While speaking about the matter, Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma expressed grave concern over the incident. “We will take stringent action against those involved. At the same time, I would like to warn that we will not tolerate and excuse such acts till the government is in power” he remarked.

“Large-scale encroachment is there at Batadrava. I have instructed the DC and police to either evict or take other legal action against elements posing a threat to peace and security in the area,” he further added.

