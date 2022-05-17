Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Updated:

‘Unless he is your father’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asks why did Akbaruddin Owaisi visit Aurangzeb’s burial site

The BJP leader made the remarks during the 'Frankly Speaking' show, hosted by news anchor Navika Kumar, on Times Now.

OpIndia Staff
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Akbaruddin Owaisi, images via ABP News and India TV
On Sunday (May 15), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi over the latter’s visit to the grave of Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra.

The BJP leader made the remarks during the ‘Frankly Speaking’ show, hosted by news anchor Navika Kumar, on Times Now. On being asked about Owaisi’s recent grave visit, Sarma inquired, “Why would anyone visit the grave of Aurangzeb? Tomorrow, he will express his interest to visit the tomb of Al-Qaeda terrorists.”

“Why do you visit the grave of Aurangzeb, who destroyed this country? Unless he is your father! If Aurangzeb is your father, then, I won’t object. But else, why will you go?” the Assam Chief Minister took potshots at the AIMIM leader.

“What inspiration will you take from the Mughal tyrant? If required, take inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Lachit Borphukan,” he emphasised. Furthermore, Himanta Biswa Sarma asked, “By taking inspiration from Aurangzeb, do you want to take this country back to the dark ages?”

On being questioned about the BJP’s plan to change the names of streets, the Assam CM minced no words. He responded, “Don’t you think that the names should be changed?”

“Should their names be on the streets who destroyed your temples, committed unspeakable atrocities on your women or forced your ancestors to convert?” he concluded.

The background of the controversy

Although Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had been infamous for persecuting the Hindu community, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi had visited the tomb of Aurangzeb on May 12 this year. The controversial AIMIM leader paid his respects to the Mughal tyrant and was accompanied by Aurangabad MP Imtiyaz Jaleel and former MLA Waris Pathan.

Akbaruddin Owaisi had gone to Aurangabad to lay the foundation stone of the School of Excellence. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had condemned Owaisi’s visit to Aurangzeb’s grave and said that one day even a dog won’t pee on his identity.

“Owaisi had bowed his head before the grave of Aurangzeb and you kept watching. Have some shame. Owaisi, hear me out. One day, even dogs will also not pee on the identity of Aurangzeb when the hues of saffron will spread across Hindustan,” Fadnavis had remarked.

OpIndia Staff
