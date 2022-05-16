On Sunday (May 15), the Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu courted controversy after he hailed the Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb, who had been infamous for committing unspeakable atrocities on the Hindu community. He made the remarks in response to a recent speech made by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The latter had lambasted AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for visiting the grave of Aurangzeb in Aurangabad on May 12 this year. The controversial AIMIM leader had gone to Aurangabad to lay the foundation stone of the School of Excellence.

“Owaisi had bowed his head before the grave of Aurangzeb and you kept watching. Have some shame. Owaisi, hear me out. One day, even dogs will also not pee on the identity of Aurangzeb when the hues of saffron will spread across Hindustan,” Fadnavis had remarked.

#WATCH | Asadudin Owaisi goes and pays tribute to Aurangzeb on his grave and you keep seeing that, you should feel ashamed of it. Listen to me Owaisi, even a dog will not pee on the identity of Aurangzeb…: Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/odneDyNvtZ — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

While reacting to the remarks by the BJP leader, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu hailed Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. “May Allah (SWT)’s mercy and blessings be upon Hafiz-e-Quran, Shahenshah Hazrat Muhi-ud-Din Muhammad Aurangzeb (R.A.) and his grave,” he had tweeted.

Screengrab of the tweet by Junaid Azim Mattu

Mattu is also the President of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party’s Youth wing. It must be mentioned that he had earlier opposed the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Parliament.

“Article 370 is the pivot around which the state’s sense of unique identity existed. We have always believed Article 370 and Article 35-A are sacrosanct and non-negotiable. We have consulted senior-most constitutional experts and luminaries and will be contesting the move in the Supreme Court,” he had told The Economic Times.