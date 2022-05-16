Monday, May 16, 2022
Updated:

Srinagar Mayor hails Aurangzeb, prays for mercy and blessings after Devendra Fadnavis’ ‘kutta bhi nahi peshab karega’ speech for Mughal tyrant’s grave

Devendra Fadnavis had lambasted AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for visiting the grave of Aurangzeb in Aurangabad on May 12 this year.

OpIndia Staff
Srinagar Mayor hails Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb after speech of Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis (left), Junaid Azim Mattu (right), images via ET and Tribune India
On Sunday (May 15), the Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu courted controversy after he hailed the Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb, who had been infamous for committing unspeakable atrocities on the Hindu community. He made the remarks in response to a recent speech made by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The latter had lambasted AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for visiting the grave of Aurangzeb in Aurangabad on May 12 this year. The controversial AIMIM leader had gone to Aurangabad to lay the foundation stone of the School of Excellence. 

“Owaisi had bowed his head before the grave of Aurangzeb and you kept watching. Have some shame. Owaisi, hear me out. One day, even dogs will also not pee on the identity of Aurangzeb when the hues of saffron will spread across Hindustan,” Fadnavis had remarked.

While reacting to the remarks by the BJP leader, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu hailed Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. “May Allah (SWT)’s mercy and blessings be upon Hafiz-e-Quran, Shahenshah Hazrat Muhi-ud-Din Muhammad Aurangzeb (R.A.) and his grave,” he had tweeted.

Screengrab of the tweet by Junaid Azim Mattu

Mattu is also the President of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party’s Youth wing. It must be mentioned that he had earlier opposed the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Parliament.

“Article 370 is the pivot around which the state’s sense of unique identity existed. We have always believed Article 370 and Article 35-A are sacrosanct and non-negotiable. We have consulted senior-most constitutional experts and luminaries and will be contesting the move in the Supreme Court,” he had told The Economic Times.

