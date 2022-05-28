The Bengaluru police have launched an identification campaign to track down Bangladeshi immigrants working as domestic workers, garbage collectors, or ragpickers, and are filing charges against them if they are found to be illegal immigrants.

Bangalore rural police, particularly those in Anugondanahalli and Sarjapur, are conducting operations to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants working in the region as Indians by fabricating identity documents. However, leftist and Islamist propaganda websites have hijacked this case in order to portray this move as ‘anti-Muslim’ and biased.

According to a May 24 article in The News Minute, the Bangalore police have launched a new drive to recognise and prosecute illegal Bangladeshi migrants on the outskirts of Bengaluru, but the exercise has been hampered by the fact that it is ‘virtually impossible’ to differentiate a Bangladeshi from an Indian Bengali hailing from the areas adjacent to the Bangladesh border.

It is in this way the propaganda sites have started to insinuate the ‘Dar Ka Mahaul’ in the common populace. Propaganda portal The Wire also published the same story stating that this move has created a ‘panic’ among the Bengali Muslims in the area. These websites claimed, without providing any evidence, that the drive had expanded and sparked terror among thousands of ‘Bengali-speaking Muslims’. This reveals the portals’ fear-mongering technique for mobilising the populace, particularly Muslims, whether Indian or illegal, to their benefit.

The problem of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants has become a major issue in the country, with numerous cases of crime and violence directly linked to their presence. In such a condition, making assertations like the differentiation of Bangladeshi Muslims and Bengali-Speaking Muslims is ‘virtually impossible’ shows the adamance of this cabal to free the country of this problem. Furthermore, these hate-mongers have been protecting a sizable group of people who have infiltrated the territory illegally and are posing a threat to ordinary inhabitants.

The police will deal with the matter, but the meddling of these portals will impede the police’s efforts to identify illegal immigrants. According to a senior police official from the Anugondanahalli police station in Bangalore, there has been no attack or intimidation of the migrant population. He further said that each and every migrant labourer, including their family members, is being reviewed and confirmed to see whether they are residents of India and if they are not, applicable provisions of the Foreigner’s Act are being enforced, and legal action is being taken against the such illegal immigrants.

In a similar case, Karnataka police nabbed a 27-year-old Bangladeshi Muslim lady who had been living as a Hindu in India for 15 years. Roni Begum, who lived on the outskirts of Bengaluru, pretended to be a Hindu woman named Payal Ghosh for 15 years. When the woman’s father died, the 15-year-old farce began to fall apart. Begum had to fly to Bangladesh for her father’s burial. She had planned to travel to Bengal and then to Dhaka. During her journey, immigration officials got suspicious of her and confiscated her passport. During the subsequent inquiry, it was determined that she was an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant.

Recently, a special court in Bengaluru sentenced 9 Bangladeshi nationals to life imprisonment in a horrible sexual assault case that occurred in May of last year. The police that apprehended 12 people discovered that 11 were illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and one was a local.

In another operation Bengaluru police raided an illegal Bangladeshi human trafficking network in the city on June 26, 2021, arresting eight Bangladeshi women from a Women’s PG in Banaswadi. All of these cases highlight the problem of Bangladeshi immigrants unlawfully residing in the country and becoming involved in major crimes that endanger the lives of locals.

But still, it is another chance for the left-liberal and Islamic portals to instigate an air of insecurity and fear in the local Muslim population and make them stand against the incumbent establishment. Illegal immigration has become a severe problem that must be addressed at all levels. Such initiatives by leftist and Islamist outlets aim to deliberately dilute the administrative authorities’ efforts and act as a barrier to the development measures adopted.