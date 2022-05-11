On May 10, a 34-year-old man identified as Javed Khan was booked for rape by Aishbaag Police in Bhopal. Khan had made headlines last year in April for converting his auto into a free ambulance for Covid-19 patients. At that time, he had claimed to have saved at least 15 lives by rushing them to nearby hospitals in the city.

The case against Javed Khan

On Monday, a 27-year-old woman approached Aishbaag Police Station and filed a case against Javed. Station in-charge Manishraj Bhadoria said in a statement that the woman was living at Javed’s house as a tenant with her husband. He used to respect her as an assumed sister. Since they started living at his place, he used to tease her every now and then. Initially, she took it as playful teasing and did not bother.

However, on March 3, when her husband was out for work, Javed came to her room and allegedly raped her. The woman alleged since then, whenever Javed got a chance, he would molest her, and it continued till April 25. She told her husband about what was happening, which resulted in an argument between her husband and Javed. The couple left Javed’s house and got another accommodation.

The woman further said in her complaint that Javed did not stop bothering her. He threatened her with consequences and allegedly pressured her to get physical with him. When she refused, he threatened to defame her. The woman then approached the Police to file a complaint against him.

Based on the complaint, the Police have filed a case under Sections 376(2N) and 506 of the Indian Penal code. As per reports, he has been arrested and would be presented in front of the magistrate.

Javed Khan’s fame as a Covid warrior

In April 2021, when India was struggling with the second wave of Covid-19, Javed Khan turned his auto into a makeshift Ambulance by attaching an oxygen cylinder to it. He claimed to have saved 15 lives during that period. Reports suggest he sold his wife’s necklace to fund the ambulance. Javed Khan has three children, two boys and a girl.