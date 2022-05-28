Saturday, May 28, 2022
HomePoliticsCongress set to meet to decide its Rajya Sabha nominees, Rahul Gandhi to join...
Politics
Updated:

Congress set to meet to decide its Rajya Sabha nominees, Rahul Gandhi to join ‘virtually’ as he extends his London trip

Rahul Gandhi has extended his controversial London trip and will join this crucial Congress meeting 'virtually' from there.

OpIndia Staff
Congress to decide RS nominees, Rahul Gandhi, who seems to have extended his trip to London, to join 'virtually'
Representative Image (Source- The Times of India)
13

On Saturday, the Indian National Congress Party is likely to decide upon the nominees for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections. The meeting which will be chaired by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, will be attended by party general secretaries, former party chief Rahul Gandhi will join the meeting via video conference from London.

According to the reports, the meeting will include veteran leaders like P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Ajay Maken, Rajeev Shukla, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari along with other local leaders and minority faces.

In the Rajya Sabha elections that are scheduled to be held on June 10, the Congress party is expected to win eight Rajya Sabha seats, largely from Rajasthan and Chattishgarh. Reports mention that the party has decided to contest three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan while it is confident to bag two seats from the state of Chattisgarh. The party is also expecting a seat from Jharkhand where it is in alliance with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Further from the Congress, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and Rajya Sabha Chief whip Jairam Ramesh are likely to be renominated. Reports speculate that while Ramesh would get a renomination from the state of Karnataka, P Chidambaram, who represents Maharashtra, may move to Tamil Nadu to fight elections

Meanwhile, leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, and Vivek Tankha who had spearheaded the G-23 rebel group are also under consideration. It is speculated that Azad may be fielded from either Maharashtra or Rajasthan while senior leader Bhupinder Hooda would contest from Haryana. Other leaders like Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, Pramod Tiwari, Dr. Ajoy Kumar, Mukul Wasnik, and Rajiv Shukla are also in the fray for the ticket and are hoping to bag the nominations.

Recently, the Congress lone Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Kapil Sibal quit the party and decided to fight the said elections as an independent with the support of the Samajwadi Party. He resigned from the party on May 16 and stated that he had always wanted to be an independent voice in the country.

Rahul Gandhi to join the Congress meeting ‘virtually’

Reportedly, Rahul Gandhi who seems to have extended his controversial visit to Great Britain is supposed to attend the meeting virtually. Last week, the Congress scion left for a controversial visit to London to attend a few events, where his comments about India created a lot of outrage back home. He delivered a speech at the ‘Ideas for India’ conference organized by the think-tank Bridge India, where he promoted sub-nationalism, besides trying to instigate anarchy in the country by calling for a ‘mass action’ against the Indian state.

Rahul also delivered another controversial speech at an event titled ‘India at 75’ at Corpus Christi College at Cambridge University, hosted by a Congress party sympathizer Shruti Kapila. He blatantly compared India to confederations such as European Union and refused to acknowledge the federal democratic setup which exists in India. As per Gandhi, India’s political formation is much like a loosely-connected supranational European Union, where multinational political unions together negotiated power as an arrangement.

According to the reports, Rahul neither took the mandatory government approval for this trip, which is mandatory nor informed the government before he traveled abroad.

The upcoming Rajya Sabha election on June 10 is extremely crucial as it comes ahead of the Presidential election in 2022. The 57 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs are spread across 15 states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Out of these, the maximum number of seats falling vacant is in Uttar Pradesh. While 11 seats will fall vacant in Uttar Pradesh, six each will retire from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, five from Bihar, and four each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind raises Gyanvapi issue at Deoband event, to pass resolution

OpIndia Staff -

‘Can’t do anything, monkeys are Hanuman incarnation and now all chant Hanuman Chalisa’: Maharashtra minister when farmer complained about monkey menace

OpIndia Staff -

‘One didi came to UP in support of SP, then there were 12,000 incidents of violence in Bengal’: Yogi Adityanath slams Mamata Banerjee for...

OpIndia Staff -

New dispute in Gyanvapi issue: Varanasi weaver Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari produces British era record to allege the land area has shrunk by two-third

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Abbas, Mujabir arrested for attempting to kill woman for refusing to convert to Islam, had pushed her out of the car, fired...

OpIndia Staff -

Vivek Agnihotri reveals how The New York Times wrote an article against his movie without quoting him in full, releases screenshots of answers: Read

OpIndia Staff -

‘Denied drinking water because I am SC’: Lok Sabha panel summons DGP, Mumbai CP over MP Navneet Rana’s complaint of ‘inhuman treatment’ in jail

OpIndia Staff -

‘I am a devotee of Lord Shiva, my forefathers were Rajput’: Muslim man Shaikh Jafar Qureshi does Ghar Wapsi in MP, adopts Sanatan Dharma

OpIndia Staff -

Indigo to cough up ₹5 lacs penalty for deboarding a differently-abled child, DGCA takes action after the intervention of Aviation Minister

OpIndia Staff -

‘Having an opinion on Prophet Muhammad is not derogatory, FoE is not blasphemy’: Madras HC’s historic verdict from 2019

Jhankar Mohta -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,797FollowersFollow
26,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com