On Friday, Congress leader and Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to London, promoted anarchy in the country as he called for “mass action” against the Indian state.

Speaking at the ‘Ideas for India’ conclave in the United Kingdom, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the country is being controlled by the “deep state”, which is causing the damage. Hence, according to Rahul Gandhi, a large ‘mass action’ against the Indian state is necessary to free the institutions that are controlled by the RSS. Defining the “deep state” in London, he said that not just RSS, but even ED and CBI are a part of the “deep state”. Essentially, while promoting anarchy in India, Rahul Gandhi was dog-whistling the USA with phrases like “deep state”.

Calling for the opposition to unite, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the opposition parties should understand that they no longer fight the BJP. This is not just a purely political fight, the Gandhi-scion added, suggesting that they are now fighting the institutional structure of the Indian state, which has been “captured” by an organisation.

“The only way for us we have no respite from the institutional framework of the country. The only way is to go to the large masses of the Indian people. That is not just the Congress, that is all opposition parties,” said Rahul Gandhi in his speech in London.

Congress is basically structuring that transition where it can go back to its roots and start moving toward mass action, said the Gandhi-scion, as he urged the opposition parties to instigate masses to rebel against the Indian state.

“We have an opportunity now that we have not had for many years to redesign the Congress through mass action completely. And so do a lot of the opposition,” declared Gandhi as the Congress leader added that he believed that this was the time for mass action against the Indian state.

Essentially, Rahul Gandhi is resorting to the left’s playbook of instigating innocent masses against the country by brainwashing them with false propaganda and selective misinformation to portray that the Indian state is fundamentally against their interests.

Rahul Gandhi then detailed the decisions taken at the Udaipur “Chintan Shivir” to revive the party in the country through “mass action”. Interestingly, all the points that were mentioned by Rahul Gandhi mirrored the Left playbook to the letter. Rahul Gandhi said that they would have to think about “communication in a new way” since they “can’t match the funds of the BJP”. He further said that the Congress party will have to think about “funding in a completely new way”. Saying that they have to set up a base closer to a “large mass of people”, he said that Congress. will have to focus on “large scale mass movements”.

Given the emphasis that Rahul Gandhi is laying on “large scale mass movement” and “mass action”, coupled with the fact that he has called the entire Indian State the “deep state” to encourage US intervention, it would seem like Rahul Gandhi is talking about violence and anarchy in the nation simply because they are out of power. One has to keep in mind that Rahul Gandhi is talking almost militantly to dethrone a government that has been popularly elected by the people of this country. It is popularly said that Congress is far more dangerous out of power than when it’s in power and Rahul Gandhi, with his dangerous words, seems to be proving that adage right.

Rahul Gandhi plays with ‘sub-nationalism’ fire again, blames RSS-BJP

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi upped his sub-nationalism ante again as he referred to India as a “union of states” and not a nation. He went on to add that several states got together and created a negotiated place.

“India did not develop top-down and almost emerged bottom-up, and all these states, they all got together and created a negotiated peace,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He also launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the RSS, saying that the BJP and the RSS believe India is geography or a ‘Sone Ki Chidiya’ whose benefits should be distributed to a few, according to the Karma. However, Rahul Gandhi said, Congress believed everyone should have equal access – whether you are a Dalit or Brahmin.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, opposition leaders, including CPI(M) ‘s Sitaram Yechury, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and TMC’s Mahua Moitra, have also travelled to London to participate in the event organised by the non-profit think-tank Bridge India.