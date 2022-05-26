Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s controversial visit to the United Kingdom, especially his meeting with British Labour Party leader and MP Jeremy Corbyn in London, has come under the scanner as reports have emerged that the Congress MP skipped the due procedure and did not seek political clearance for his visit.

According to the reports, the recent trip of Rahul Gandhi to the UK to attend two events and later his meeting with controversial British Labour Party leader and MP Jeremy Corbyn have come under intense scrutiny as the Gandhi-scion neither took the government’s approval, which is mandatory nor informed the government before he travelled abroad.

The existing rules say that all Members of Parliament are required to get prior political clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs before travelling abroad. Therefore, the MPs should obtain approval from the Ministry of External Affairs by putting the information on the website at least three weeks before their trip.

Rules for MPs before foreign visits

Besides that, all MPs should receive invitations from foreign governments and institutions through the Ministry of External Affairs. If an MP is invited directly, he/she should bring it to the notice of the Ministry of External Affairs, and political approval has to be obtained.

However, Rahul Gandhi did not take the Union ministry’s approval. However, RJD Member of Parliament Manoj Jha, who participated in the same event in London, had all due permission and political clearance. Manoj Jha had spoken at the Cambridge University a day ahead of Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi visits the United Kingdom, promotes anarchy in India and meets anti-Indian elements

Last week, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi made a controversial visit to the United Kingdom to attend a few events, where he discussed several ideas stoking a huge furore back at home in India. During his visit, Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech at the “Ideas for India” conference organised by the non-profit think-tank Bridge India, where he shared several ideas, including promoting sub-nationalism besides instigating anarchy in the country by calling for a ‘mass action’ against the Indian state.

A few days later, Rahul Gandhi fuelled another controversy by meeting Jeremy Corbyn, the anti-India and pro-Pakistan anti-semite who used to head the Labour Party in Britain. Accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress President Sam Pitroda, Rahul Gandhi was pictured with the former Labour leader who led his party to two massive defeats in national elections, just like Rahul Gandhi.

Corbyn has always supported Kashmiri separatists and perpetuated Pakistan’s rhetoric on the subject of Kashmir. During his time as the head of the Labour Party, his party’s MPs tried to interfere in the Kashmir issue several times, repeating Pakistan’s talking points. The Labour Party even passed a resolution asking for international intervention in Kashmir and a call for an UN-led referendum during Corbyn’s tenure.

A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir.



There must be a de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long. pic.twitter.com/wn8DXLohJT — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 9, 2019

Again, Rahul Gandhi delivered another controversial speech at an event titled “India at 75” at Corpus Christi College at Cambridge University, hosted by a Congress party sympathiser Shruti Kapila. During his recent visit to Cambridge University for a talk show, Rahul Gandhi again brought up the issue of sub-nationalism to compare it with the other democracies.

The Gandhi-scion compared India to confederations such as European Union and not to the federal democratic setup as the United States. As per Gandhi, India’s political formation is much like a loosely-connected supranational European Union, where multinational political unions together negotiated power as an arrangement.