There has been an uproar over the survey of several idols, including the Shringar Gouri idol located in the Kashi Vishwanath and the disputed structure of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi. Ever since the survey began on 6th May 2022, protests have continued.

The Muslim side accused the court commissioner of favouritism and demanded his removal but the Varanasi Civil court dismissed this plea and the court commissioner will continue the survey and videography on 7th May 2022.

The dismissed petition

In the petition to change the court commissioner, the Muslim side said, “The boundaries of the disputed property are not clearly demarked. In spite of that, the survey and videography were initiated by the commission. There is a double barricading around the Gyanvapi mosque. Only security personnel go inside that. The petitioners have not clearly mentioned it in their letter and the honourable court has not passed any order for the commission to go inside the mosque crossing the barricades.”

It further said, “The court commissioner insisted to go inside the mosque crossing the barricades even after 6:40 PM that is after the sunset. No such orders are given by the honourable court. The court commissioner advocates Ajay Kumar Mishra appointed by the honourable court did not do his duty impartially. We don’t expect him to be impartial in the future as well. He is working under the pressure of the petitioners and their lawyers and he is surveying and video graphing the places on which we have furnished him a written complaint on 6th May 2022. Those who were supposed to be present there on our behalf were not allowed by the commissioner to be present there.”

The plea further said, “The court commissioner tried to dig in the west side of the barricading with his fingers, and considering all these things we don’t trust his intentions and working. He is not doing an impartial survey and he will not do it in the future as well. Therefore, we request the honourable court to remove advocate Ajay Kumar Mishra and appoint some other impartial unbiased court commissioner in this case so that the justice is ensured.”

According to the latest reports, the Varanasi Civil Court (Senior Division) dismissed this plea and allowed the court commissioner to do the survey and the videography of the remaining areas of the disputed structure.