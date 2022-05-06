A mob of Muslims gathered near the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and raised religious slogans as the advocate commissioner reached the site for surveying the mosque and doing the videography as per the court orders. The security persons were able to contain the agitating mob and things became normal within a while. However, as the police personnel step back and settle, every time a group of Muslims is coming back from the adjoining lanes to raise slogans.

The Muslims initially pretended that they have come there to offer their Friday Namaz. It is notable that Gyanvapi mosque is a place not known for offering Namaz on a regular basis. Muslims gather there once in a while, mostly on Fridays. It is being said that a mob of around 600 to 700 Muslims is standing in those lanes. Anjuman Intezamiya Committee of Gyanvapi mosque is opposing the survey being carried out as per the court orders saying that no non-Muslim can enter a mosque. The survey started at 3 PM on 6th May 2022 and it is expected to last till 6 PM. If the task is not completed on the 6th of May, it will continue on the next day.

Varanasi, Special community people raised slogans in the front of #GyanvapiMasjid. pic.twitter.com/Ax5cA5tTkd — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) May 6, 2022

The points to be covered in the survey and videography include the Shringar Gouri idol, the things related to Shringar Gouri in the Gyanvapi mosque premises in the basement, and the other structural details like the pillars and the decorative inscriptions there. Hindu petitioners have already stated that the mosque was originally a very important part of the temple complex of Kashi Vishwanath and Mata Shringar Gouri. The survey process is expected to take 3 to 4 days, when both the basements of the temple-turned-mosque will be surveyed.

The Hindu petitioners in this case will be represented by 15 persons in the team of the court commissioner. Besides, 2 associates of the court commissioner and 3 photographers and videographers will also be present at the time of the survey and videography. Respondents from Anjuman Intezamiya Committee will also be present along with five lawyers. Security of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex has been increased.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, and the Gyanvapi Mosque dispute is pending in Varanasi’s local courts since 1991. After the orders of the high court, that suit is transferred to the Allahabad high court. But the Shringar Gauri case is just seven months old.

On August 18, 2021, five women from Varanasi filed a suit in the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Varanasi along with other demands, including the demand for daily darshan puja at the Shringar Gauri Temple. The court, while admitting the plea, had not only ordered the setting up of a commission of lawyers to know the situation on the spot but also appointed an advocate commissioner. Not only that, the opposition was issued notices, as well as the next date of hearing, was fixed. But due to the court commissioner going on the back foot a couple of times, the disputed site could not be inspected.

Varanasi Civil Judge (Senior Division Fast Track) Justice Ravi Kumar Diwakar, while reiterating his earlier order of 18th August 2021, had again allowed the survey and videography proceedings to be taken up by appointing court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra on 8th April 2022. After this, the Varanasi district administration and police, among the respondents, objected. To prevent the action, they argued that there need to be better security arrangements, and only Muslims and security persons can go inside a mosque. The court, while rejecting the plea after the hearing, continued with its earlier order and sought a report on taking action of survey and videography after Eid before May 10 and also fixed May 10 as the date of hearing.

According to the reports, the image of the goddess Shringar Gauri is located within the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Following the demolition of the Babri mosque during the Ram Janambhoomi movement, regular entry of devotees was forbidden, and worshiping this deity was only permitted on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri.