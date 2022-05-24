Bharatsinh Solanki, a senior Gujarat Congress leader and former Gujarat minister, has made vile and derogatory remarks about the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Bharatsinh Solanki stated at a gathering in Gujarat that the BJP had collected money in the name of Ram but dogs were peeing on the bricks of the Ram temple. Since he made those comments, he has received wide backlash on social media.

Solanki said, “women were so naïve that they would apply tilak on the bricks, worship them before they were sent to Ayodhya to be used in the construction of the Ram temple. What has happened to those bricks? Dogs used to pee on them.”

He went on to say, “What do you do with this collection, I asked a Ramsevak? Then he suggested that we collect them and toss them into the air. Rama takes what he needs, and we retain the rest for us.”

Solanki said that people from all across the country sent Ramshila for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, with great devotion and trust. “These bricks were stockpiled in villages to be used in the temple’s building. But, you must have seen dogs urinating on them,” he added.

The Congress party arranged the gathering in Vataman, Dholka. Bharatsinh Solanki, a former cabinet minister, also participated in the event.

Hardik Patel slams Solanki, calls Congress a Hindu-hating party

Following the Congress leader’s derogatory statements, Patidar leader Hardik Patel lambasted the Congress party on Twitter. Patel remarked in a tweet that the Congress party strives to hurt public sentiment. He said, “I had said earlier also that the Congress party works to hurt the sentiments of the people, always trying to damage the faith of Hindu religion. Today former Union Minister and Gujarat Congress leader made a statement that dogs urinate on the bricks of Ram temple..!”

मैं कांग्रेस और उसके नेताओं से पूछना चाहता हूँ की आपको भगवान श्री राम से क्या दुश्मनी हैं ? हिंदुओ से क्यों इतनी नफरत ? सदियों बाद अयोध्या में भगवान श्री राम का मंदिर भी बन रहा है फिर भी कांग्रेस के नेता भगवान श्री राम के ख़िलाफ़ अनाप-शनाप बयान देते रहते हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 24, 2022

“I want to ask Congress and its leaders what enmity do you have with Lord Shri Ram? Why hate Hindus so much? After centuries, a temple of Lord Shri Ram is also being built in Ayodhya, yet the leaders of Congress keep making statements against Lord Shri Ram,” he further added.

Controversies around Bharatsinh Solanki

Bharatsinh Solanki’s estranged wife, Reshma Solanki, had addressed a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in December 2021, outlining serious accusations against her husband. She accused Solanki of using his political influence to ruin the Gujarat Congress. She further accused him of having an illicit relationship with several women and of distributing election tickets to women he was acquainted with.

Congress questioned the existence of Ram

It should be noted that in 2007, the then-Congress government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court claiming that there was no historical proof of Lord Ram. The Congress government told the Supreme Court, “Valmiki Ramayana and Ramcharitamanas are considered important parts of ancient Indian literature. But these texts cannot be considered historical records to prove the existence of the characters and events depicted in them.”