An audio clip believed to be of former Gujarat State Congress President Bharatsinh Solanki and a woman has gone viral. In the audio clip, the man, some media houses believe to be Bharatsinh Solanki, asks the woman ‘kem chho’ (how are you) quite lovingly. The woman, responds with ‘kem chho’ as well. She then says she is fine and asks how the man (believed to be Solanki) is who responds with he is fine as well.

Zee 24 Kalak, however, has identified the woman in the audio clip as Anand Nagar Palika President, Aarti Patel.

The man, believed to be Congress leader, then asks the woman if he has started some activity. When the woman asks what ‘activity’, the man replies with “I heard you started a school.” Then the audio gets a little unclear. The man then asks ‘what else, and if everything is okay,’.

When the woman says that the audio is unclear, the man replies, “I am currently in the USA.” The woman then says that he was supposed to return on 19th to which he said that he would return after about 10-15 days.

“US citizen is in USA,” the woman says to which the man replies that “Not a US citizen yet.” From the conversation it appears like they are discussing someone else’s US citizenship. The woman then expresses disbelief that the person (about whom they are talking) is not yet a US citizen, despite so many years (of being in US). “Has a Green Card,” the man says. Green Card holder in America is a Permanent Resident card which allows a person to work and stay in the US permanently.

The woman then talks about American citizenship and the man teases her how ‘she knows everything’. The woman then says how she was just kidding. The man then asks her to call him on WhatsApp when she is free. “Then what?” she asks and giggles. “We will talk,” he says. She then asks him why hasn’t he slept yet to which he responds, he will soon.

Rest of the audio is unclear where the man can be heard repeatedly saying ‘bolo’.

Bharatsinh Solanki’s estranged wife wrote to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, accused him of having illicit relationship with multiple women

Earlier in December 2021, Bharatsinh Solanki’s estranged wife Reshma Solanki had written a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son and senior Congress leader Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi making explosive allegations against her husband. She had accused Solanki of using his political clout to destroy the party in Gujarat. She had also accused him of having illicit relationship with multiple women and that he was giving election ticket to those women he was close to.

“My husband keeps chatting continuously with these women. He keeps saying what if he is old. He has relationships with women as young as 22 and even as old as he is. He spends most of his energies behind these women only,” a letter purportedly written by Reshma Solanki read. “24 years back I was made to marry him against my wishes and in all these years I never got the rights of a wife. My brother in law Amit Chavda (who is Solanki’s first cousin) knows all this but to advance the political career has kept mum on the issue,” she said in the letter. In the letter she alleged that in the night, Solanki goes in the bedroom and then locks himself up and sends obscene messages to 8/10 women of party.

Bharatsinh Solanki is son of former Gujarat CM Madhavsinh Solanki

Bharatsinh Solanki is son of Congress leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki who had infamously propagated the ‘KHAM’ (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi, Muslim) votebank theory for Congress in Gujarat. He was the chief minister of Gujarat when some of the worst communal riots. The first half of the 1980s saw some of the worst inter-caste riots in Gujarat, which quickly escalated to communal riots. There was rise of crime, including bootlegging and don-wars. Madhavsinh Solanki passed away in January 2021.