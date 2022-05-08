Foreign Correspondents’ Club and Indian Women Press Corps asked to vacate bungalows in Lutyens’ Delhi, asked to look for other accommodation

Notices have been issued to Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) and Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC) by the Directorate of Estates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to vacate the bungalows allocated to them as the tenure ends on 31st July 2022. As per a report in the Indian Express, the notice was sent to FCC on May 4 to vacate the bungalow no AB 19, Mathura Road, New Delhi and IWPC which is allotted bungalow no 5, Windsor Place.

The notice sent to FCC reads that they had in principal approval of retaining the bungalow till 31 July 2022. Hence, they are requested to vacate the bungalow by then and find themselves another suitable accommodation. A copy of the notice was also sent to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Similar notice was sent to IWPC.

Citing a senior Ministry official, Indian Express said that the tenure of both the clubs was for over a decade and the same is now coming to an end in two months’ time. IWPC President Shobhana Jain, however, said that this is a routine procedure and that they get such periodic notices following which the tenure is renewed. Last time, the lease was renewed in 2018 and IWPC is confident the same will be renewed this time as well. Munish Gupta of FCC, however, claimed that they have not received any such notice to vacate.

Earlier, the Directorate of Estates had asked various former ministers to vacate their bungalows. Congress was also asked to vacate its Sevadal office located at 26, Akbar Road