A Hindu family protested by walking on knees in front of the Tamil Nadu secretariat recently over inaction by the authorities to recover their property encroached by a Christian pastor.

According to reports, Gothandaraman, a native of Selayur in Chennai, had given his 8,063 sq. ft property on Strahan’s Road in Otteri to a pastor named John Venkateshan. Gothandraman had rented out the property to the pastor in 1980, who built a prayer house. The property, which lies in a prime location, is valued at around Rs 12 crore at the present rate.

However, the pastor has gradually encroached on the property and is trying to usurp it, Gothandaraman’s family alleged.

Over the years, the Hindu family has been trying to recover the property. After failing to get it back, they wrote to Chief Minister’s special cell and Chennai Police Commissioner to help them recover the property. However, with no action being taken against the pastor, the family took out a protest by walking on their knees outside the secretariat on April 29.

The Hindu family members have alleged that the local police have colluded with the pastor and filed cases against them. They have now requested a CBCID inquiry.