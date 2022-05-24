Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, a senior member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was shot dead outside his home in Tehran on Sunday, 22nd May 2022. Khodaei, a member of the shadowy Quds Force of IRGC, was killed in his car, a Kia Pride, outside his home by 2 unidentified people on a motorcycle.

Following his assassination, Israeli media has shared that he was the alleged mastermind behind a car bombing targeting an Israeli diplomat in the Indian capital New Delhi back in 2012.

The Assasination of Khodaei

IRGC Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei was killed by unidentified gunmen outside of his home in Tehran on Sunday. Khodaei had gotten into his car outside his home when he was shot dead by two unidentified assailants. Iranian state television reported that security forces are pursuing the assailants behind the killing.

Following the assassination, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi promised a strong response to the killing. Raisi said, “I insist on the serious pursuit of the killers by security officials, and I have no doubt that the blood of this great martyr will be avenged.” Raisi also said that ‘global arrogance’ could be behind the murder of the IRGC Colonel. Global arrogance is usually a code to refer to USA and Israel in Iran.

Attack on an Israeli diplomat in India

Back in 2012, a motorcycle rider came from behind and attached a bomb to an Israeli diplomat’s car in New Delhi. 4 people were injured in the blast that followed including the diplomat who was named Tal Yehoshua Koren. She was on her way to pick up her children from school when the blast was orchestrated. The attack took place near the official Prime Minister’s residence in India.

Israel firmly believed that Quds Force was behind the attack, though Iran denied any involvement. At the same time as the attack in India, a bomb was found beneath an Israeli diplomat’s car in Tbilisi, Georgia, which was defused.

As per Iran International, Khodaei was the mastermind of that attack in New Delhi and attempted several similar operations elsewhere in the world.

Khodaei was linked w/ several operations against Israelis in Asia, EU & Africa, European security sources told @IranIntl_En.

This has not been the only incident of a terror attack against Israelis in India. Early in 2021, there was a blast near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi which was also suspected to be a terror attack.

What is Quds Force

Quds Force is one of the five branches of the all-powerful Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps which specializes in covert operations outside Iran. This unit trains, finances and provides assistance to several extremist groups overseas. Quds Force has been allegedly supporting terrorists across the Middle East from supporting Hezbollah in Lebanon to Houthis in Yemen. They have also been accused of backing Shi’ite terrorists in Iraq, Palestine, and Syria, among several other countries.