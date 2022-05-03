Tuesday, May 3, 2022
‘Are you Hindu or Muslim?’, ‘Naked woman’: Actor and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan faces vile abuse from Islamists for extending Eid greetings

In a 19-second video message on Facebook, she said, "Hello everybody. Wishing you all Eid Mubarak from my side. May the Almighty shower His countless blessings upon you and your family," triggering a barrage of abuse from the Islamists online.

OpIndia Staff
Islamists attack actress Nusrat Jahan over 'Eid greetings'
Actress Nusrat Jahan (Photo Credits: ABP Ananda)
On Tuesday (April 3), Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan came under attack from Islamists on social media for greeting her fans on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr.

In a 19-second long video message on Facebook, she said, “Hello everybody. Wishing you all Eid Mubarak from my side. May the Almighty shower His countless blessings upon you and your family.”

The actress further added, “May He open up all the doors of prosperity and happiness in your life. Have a joyous and peaceful Eid. Eid Mubarak!” She had posted the same video across various social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter.

Islamists soon descended on the comment section of her Facebook and Instagram posts and abused her with the choicest of expletives. “E bhaba lenkta hoye Eid Mubarak deowar ki dorkar chilo (What was the need to get naked and wish us on the occasion of Eid)?” wrote one Md Saiful Islam Tasin.

Islamists on social media attack Nusrat Jahan for wishing on Eid al-Fitr

Another Islamist named Sonirul Hossain commented, “Roja korbo amra, Namaz porbo amra, aar apnar moto ‘faltu’ ekta meyar kach theka Eid er subecha nita hobe (We are the ones who observe fast, offer Namaz but we will have to accept greeting from a characterless woman).”

Screengrab of the comments on Facebook

One Sazzad Bin Mahmud remarked, “Half nogno hoye Eid er subecha apnar mukhe manai na (Wishing people on Eid by being half-naked does not suit you).” Another Islamist named Md Arif Rahman accused Nusrat Jahan of ‘exposing her chest’.

Screengrab of the comments on Facebook

One Islamist inquired whether the actress was a Hindu or a Muslim while another Islamist labelled her as a ‘namesake Muslim.’ One Shoaib Sadique (@sad._rockstar) commented, “Naam ki musalmaan…Do din pehle ramzan k time pe jism dikha rahi thiShameless (Namesake Muslim. You were showing off your body, just 2 days before during Ramzan. Shameless).”

Screengrab of the comments on Instagram

This is not the first time that Nusrat Jahan has been issued threats by Radical Islamists. In September 2020, she was abused by Islamists from both India and Bangladesh for dressing up as Goddess Durga on Mahalaya. The fanatics questioned her integrity for not following Islam and also issued death threats.

While issuing death threats and the need for ‘modesty’, an Instagram user (@mkkhan486) wrote, ‘Your time of death has come. Fear Allah. Can’t you keep your body covered? Chi Chi Chi.’

While emphasising that the actress will be doomed to Hell and how Allah is watching over everything, another Instagram user (@alisk217) wrote, “Shame on you for doing this as a Mulsim. You have no shame left in you. You are condemned to go to Jahanam aka Hell. No shame. Allah is watching everything.”

In 2019, a cleric from the Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, named Mufti Azad Wasmi, slammed the Trinamool Congress leader saying that a Muslim should not offer prayers to any God other than Allah.“ Nusrat Jahan was also targeted for marrying her non-Muslim ex-husband Nikhil Jain and attending Durga Puja with him.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

