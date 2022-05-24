On May 24, Tuesday, a police constable Saifullah Qadri was shot dead by terrorists in the Soura area in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. His 7-year-old daughter was also injured in the terror attack. The officials said Qadri was rushed to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Terrorist fired upon one policeman Saifullah Qadri in Soura (Anchar) area. He is critically injured. His daughter also got injured: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

The Kashmir zone police shared the information on Twitter about the same. Police mentioned how terrorists had opened fire at Saifullah Qadri leaving him critically injured leading to his death. His daughter also got caught up in the terror attack and was left injured. In a subsequent Tweet, police informed that the police constable succumbed to his injuries.

“The injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and stand by the family at this critical juncture. @JmuKmrPolice”, the Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted.

The injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and standby the family at this critical juncture. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/SevScP0shI — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 24, 2022

According to reports, police have now cordoned off the entire area to nab the terrorists.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has recently been witnessing an increase in the number of targeted attacks. Apart from murdering Kashmiri Hindus like Rahul Bhat, the terrorists are also targeting Muslims working for the Indian government. OpIndia reported how Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, the Sarpanch of Goush-bugh village in Kashmir had been shot dead by terrorists on April 15th. Bangroo was elected as an independent candidate and wasn’t even affiliated with any political party. That was the 4th incident in the Valley this year when a Sarpanch was killed by terrorists.